Rockford engineering company celebrates 60 years and proud family history

An engineering company in Rockford is celebrating a major milestone in 2023.

Arrow Engineering , 5191 27th Ave., is celebrating 60 years in business.

The company was founded in 1963 by Nicholas T. Hawley who ran the company until he turned it over to his sons, Tim and Nicholas, in 2000. The brothers ran the operation until February 2022 when it was acquired by Roscoe-based manufacturer All World Machinery .

The company specializes in hydraulic and manual workholding fixtures and has emerged as a leader of CNC workholding in the Midwest.

“In the early days, there were probably a dozen good fixtures houses in Rockford,” Tim Hawley said. “As time went on, more and more big companies left the area, and we just found there’s really a niche for hydraulic fixturing. So, we started calling on more machine tool builders in the Chicago area because, oftentimes, the people who supply the machine tools are looking for the fixturing, the tooling and everything that goes along with it.”

Arrow Engineering was originally located near the intersection of Broadway and 7th Street. The company moved to its current 17,000-square foot office and machine shop complex in the city’s East Rock Industrial Park in 1985.

Hawley, who currently serves as a manufacturing advisor for Arrow's parent company, said the industry has changed quite a bit over the past 60 years.

“For my father and for me growing up, designing everything was on a drawing board,” Hawley said. “Now, everything is 3D modeling and everything is 50 times faster than it was when we were kids. I grew up with manual machines. We didn’t have digital readouts. You’d count the revolutions on a dial to see how far you’re moving the position of a machine whereas today everything is so much more sophisticated being able to manufacture on CNC Machines."

Arrow Engineering has worked with big names over the years, according to Hawley. Stanley Black and Decker, Paslode Nail Guns, Klein Tools and companies that supply Harley Davidson are just a few of the businesses Arrow Engineering has worked with.

Arrow Engineering employs 28 people, including six members or relatives of the Hawley family. While Hawley's father is retired now, Tim Hawley still recognizes the leap of faith his father took to start his own company.

“My dad is 90 years old, and he’s still got more energy than I’ll ever have,” Hawley said. “He was 31 years old when he started this business. I can’t imagine being a guy 31 years old with four kids, he had just bought a new house and he left a good job at Sundstrand Aviation to go out on his own. He’s been nothing but a success story and I’m just proud to be part of that.”

