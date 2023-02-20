Falcons Free Agency: How Signing Bengals' Jessie Bates Helps Richie Grant

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III is one of the top free agents set to hit the market this offseason, and the Atlanta Falcons could be one of his top suitors ... but how would adding Bates impact blossoming Falcons safety Richie Grant?

As the Atlanta Falcons inch closer to an ever-important offseason marked by a free agency period in which they'll have the second-most cap space at $56 million, several players are beginning to emerge as potential targets .

Perhaps the biggest name connected to Atlanta thus far is Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, a former All-Pro who's logged at least three interceptions in four of his five professional seasons.

Bates has been floated as a possibility for months, and that idea was only strengthened by video of him eating dinner with a trio of Falcons players - tight end Kyle Pitts and cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward.

Each player is represented by the same agent - David Mulugheta - and have evidently fostered a strong relationship.

While Atlanta's true interest in Bates is unknown at this time, considering his talent level, he's worth considering as a real candidate.

So, how would Bates fit with the Falcons?

In short, Bates would slot directly into the single-high free safety role in defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen's scheme; it's the same spot Marcus Williams played at a high level for four years as a member of the New Orleans Saints, where Nielsen came from this offseason.

But there's more to it - Bates would significantly help Falcons third-year safety Richie Grant.

After a relative quiet rookie season in 2021, Grant took a big step forward while ascending into a full-time starting role this past season, matching the team lead in interceptions with two and finishing second on the team in tackles (123) and passes defended (seven). He ranked fourth among all safeties league-wide in tackles.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said that Grant, a second-round pick out of Central Florida, improved on "a lot of things" in year two , namely identifying route combinations, ball skills and the ability to act like a quarterback on the back end.

And perhaps most significantly, Smith noted "how physical he is at the line of scrimmage" - which is precisely where adding Bates would help Grant.

Playing alongside Jaylinn Hawkins at safety this past season, Grant aligned in several different spots, be it single-high, overhang, nickel or the box, among others.

This versatility is part of what makes Grant an intriguing asset in Atlanta's secondary, but he was particularly strong working in the box near the line of scrimmage. His instincts and speed enabled him to run the alley at a good level and he played with more physicality than his 6-0, 200-pound frame would suggest.

Playing in a defense where Bates can roam centerfield, Grant would be able to spend more time close to the line of scrimmage, which is where's he's at his best.

Football is a complex sport, but in its simplest form, good things happen when players are put in position to do what they do best and maximize their skillsets - and putting Grant in the box, where he can defend the run, cover tight ends and be used on blitzes, accomplishes exactly that.

Due to cap difficulties created by the previous regime, the Falcons haven't been able to be aggressive in free agency during Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot's first two years at the helm, making this offseason different - and perhaps the most important yet.

Still, Fontenot has stressed that the Falcons will be disciplined with their money - and the best way to maximize value when giving out a big contract is to ensure that the player will have a positive impact on those around him.

And in the case of Bates, look no further than the influence he can have on Grant - and the upside the two possess as a tandem for the next several years.

