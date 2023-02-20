Open in App
Bronx, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

2 suspects sought by police in fatal Bronx shooting

By Aaron Feis,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tamC2_0ktIxpBQ00

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Investigators have released images of two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man in Belmont, asking for the public’s help tracking them down.

Police officers responding to a 911 call around 6:55 p.m. Feb. 13 found Miguel Vargas, 22, with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside a building on East 187th Street near Crescent Avenue, officials said.

More Bronx News

Prior to the shooting, the two men arrived at the scene on a motorized scooter, according to authorities. The passenger got off the scooter, repeatedly shot Vargas, then got back on the scooter for a getaway, police said.

First responders rushed Vargas to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

More Crime News

Investigators have now released surveillance images of the suspects, asking for tips from anyone who recognizes them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bronx, NY newsLocal Bronx, NY
Bronx attackers beat, rob man and good Samaritan: police
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Man shot in head, critically injured at Bronx gas station: police
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Man stabbed to death in the Bronx: NYPD
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman, 21, followed and raped in Manhattan: NYPD
Manhattan, NY1 hour ago
Two women attacked from behind by group in Manhattan: NYPD
Manhattan, NY16 hours ago
Man arrested for stealing Inwood Fire Department truck: police
East Atlantic Beach, NY14 hours ago
5 sought in Queens stabbing attack that injured 2 men: police
Queens, NY2 days ago
Suspect in deadly 2021 shooting in Queens arrested: prosecutors
Queens, NY2 days ago
Fatal double shooting in Newark: police
Newark, NJ10 hours ago
Violence intervention activist killed in police-involved shooting in Paterson
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Man claiming to be police robbed a man at ATM in Queens: NYPD
Queens, NY2 days ago
Long Island man assaults police while fleeing car crash: NCPD
Plainview, NY1 day ago
Man repeatedly punches woman on Brooklyn subway train after she tells him not to touch her: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Off-duty NYC hospital police officer shot in NJ
Hawthorne, NJ2 days ago
Two more NYC club druggings ruled homicides: medical examiner
New York City, NY1 day ago
Girl, 7, in coma after her grandmother allegedly stabbed her in the Bronx
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Man steals vehicle with child inside in Westchester County: police
Eastchester, NY2 days ago
Woman left bloodied, afraid after random attack in Midtown Manhattan
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Brooklyn fast-food restaurant robbed through drive-thru window by gun-toting crook on bike: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Man stabs woman 2 times in unprovoked Manhattan attack: NYPD
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Suspect in attack on Manhattan candy store owner, 90, also allegedly beat 2 others
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Long Island inmate dead after being found unresponsive in cell
East Meadow, NY2 days ago
Vandal attacks man at Banksy exhibit in Manhattan
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
New Jersey state trooper shot and wounded in Paterson: officials
Paterson, NJ3 days ago
FDNY firefighter injured in Staten Island fire released from hospital
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
5 injured, dozens displaced in Bronx building fire; no fire alarms, say residents
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Hunter charged for killing pet dogs he thought were coyotes
Danbury, CT3 days ago
Brick work on Chinatown building partially detaches, in danger of collapsing: DOB
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
NYC quadrupling illegal dumping citations as part of crackdown
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy