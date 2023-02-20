Mahoning extension office offers garden classes

The OSU Mahoning County Extension has announced two series of classes for those interested in gardening.

First up is a series of classes the second Tuesday of each month from March through October. “Morning with the Masters” will run at 10 a.m. in the Mahoning County Extension Office, 490 S. Broad St. in Canfield.

Participants can enjoy coffee and a light breakfast while they talk about various garden topics. Topics include such topics as seed starting, herbs, essential oils, sensory and Japanese gardens. The $15 registration includes the program, coffee, a light breakfast, and handouts.

To register or learn more about the series, call Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538 or visit https://go.osu.edu/morningwiththemasters.

The Mahoning County Extension also plans the 2023 Garden Art Series, hands-on garden art demonstrations that participants will be able to make and take home.

Workshops run at 6 p.m. every Wednesday from April to December in the Mahoning County Extension Office, 490 S. Broad St. in Canfield. Topics include flower press, air plant artistry, wind chimes, bird wreath feeders and fairy gardens. Around the holidays, classes will focus on holiday containers and centerpieces to decorate inside and outside your home.

Registration for each workshop is $25. To register or learn more about the series, call Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538 or visit https://go.osu.edu/2023gardenart.