Here are 8 mayoral candidate debates and forums ahead of the May 2 primary in Akron

The public soon will have a chance to meet, hear from and even question the seven candidates certified to run for mayor of Akron.

The Beacon Journal consulted campaigns and citizen groups to pull together a list of debates and forums.

Here are details on the eight mayoral candidate debates and forums, in the order they will happen.

Impact Ohio/Greaker Akron Chamber panel discussion

Feb. 24 (University Park) — Impact Ohio/Greater Akron Chamber will host mayoral candidates Shammas Malik, Tara Mosley, Marco Sommerville and Jeff Wilhite at InfoCision Stadium, 375 E. Exchange St. The 9:10 a.m. panel is the first of four sessions costing $35 to attend. Other sessions feature U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik and polymer industry leaders. Register in person at 8:30 a.m. or online at https://tinyurl.com/mrxrmbzp . The chamber is arranging members-only roundtables with the other mayoral candidates: Mark Greer, Keith Mills and Joshua Schaffer.

Yours and Mine Akron United Communities Civic Watch Association mayoral debate

March 9 (East Akron) — A mayoral debate will be presented by Yours and Mine Akron United Communities Civics Watch Association at Robinson Community Learning Center, 1156 4th Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet with the seven Democrats running for mayor. Dinner is free. No tickets necessary. Willie Smith, the former president of Save Our Sewers and East Akron United Block Clubs, will moderate the debate.

Summit County Progressive Democrats and Summit County Young Democrats mayoral debate

March 14 (Downtown) — A mayoral debate hosted by Summit County Progressive Democrats and Summit County Young Democrats will take place in the auditorium of the Akron-Summit County Library, 60 S. High St. This free debate is open to the public and scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Summit County Young Democrats President Steve Hooten will moderate the debate.

Social Justice Forum

March 16 (Firestone Park) — Social Justice Forum at Garfield high school, 435 N. Firestone Blvd. Sponsors are Akron NAACP, League of Women Voters of the Akron Area, Akron Interfaith Social Justice Group, The Freedom BLOC and Akron Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Doors for the free event open at 5:30 p.m.

Asian Services in Action Inc. mayoral forum

March 18 (North Hill) — Second Mayoral Forum hosted by Asian Services in Action at Urban Vision, 749 Blaine Ave. Doors open at noon. Food and refreshments are available for a candidate meet and greet at noon. The forum runs from 1 to 3 p.m. The free event will be moderated by ASIA CEO Elaine Tso with opportunities for the community to ask questions. Karen, Nepali and Spanish interpreters will be there for non-English speakers.

Meet the Mayors Candidates Night sponsored by Dorchester, Mineola, Delia and Mull block clubs

March 23 (West Akron) — Meet the Mayors Candidates Night hosted by Dorchester, Mineola, Delia and Mull block clubs in Zwisler Hall at St. Sebastian, 476 Mull Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m. This town hall is free and open to the community. The public is encouraged to ask questions regarding housing, economic development, education, safety and crime.

Mayoral debate sponsored by Akron Press Club, Ideastream, Akron Beacon Journal and the Ohio Debate Commission

April 5 (Downtown) — Mayoral debate in collaboration with Akron Press Club, Ideastream Public Media, Akron Beacon Journal and the Ohio Debate Commission at Quaker Station, 135 S Broadway St. The event is free with a charge for the optional lunch. (Proceeds support scholarships for journalism and public relations students.) Doors open at 11 a.m. Ninety-minute debate begins at noon. Candidates must meet campaign activity and other eligibility criteria to participate. Moderated by Akron Beacon Journal Editor Mike Shearer. Registration will open at www.akronpressclub.org as the event nears.

Akron Press Club mayoral debate

April 12 (Downtown) — Second mayoral debate in collaboration with Akron Press Club, Ideastream Public Media, Akron Beacon Journal and the Ohio Debate Commission at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, 60 S. High St. This free 90-minute debate begins at 7 p.m. Moderator(s) to be announced.

This list will be updated. Please email events to reporter Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com. The election is May 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters must be registered by April 3. Early voting begins April 4 .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Here are 8 mayoral candidate debates and forums ahead of the May 2 primary in Akron