From the Darkroom: Claudette Osborn, Y-Teen Sweetheart dance Valentine Queen

The Valentine Queen of the Y-Teen Sweetheart dance with her court. The crowned queen was Claudette Osborn, center, who sold 254 boxes of candy. Surrounding Osborn from left to right are Joan Williams, Peggy Davis, Nancy Sprowls, Betty Jeffrey, Ruth Cavin and Patsy Brannock.

The Young Women's Christian Association's purpose was to build a fellowship of women and girls committed to women's empowerment. At the time of this photograph, in 1953, the YWCA’s main purpose was to improve the intellectual, social, temporal and spiritual welfare of women, especially young women dependent upon their own exertions for support. Today, the organization continues to promote this purpose, but has also evolved to include eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

