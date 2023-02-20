Gombeda, Booth honored for their community contributions

The Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Ron Gombeda and Rick Booth at the 2023 annual dinner at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center.

The Community Impact Award was presented to Ron Gombeda. Each year the award is presented to an individual who demonstrates outstanding personal contributions by way of active service, leadership, and ideas to any area civic or service organization and/or cause.

Gombeda is the director of the Guernsey County Community Development Corporation. He has been instrumental in installing new playground equipment in Senecaville, Lore City, Salesville, Jackson Township, and Quaker City. The Great Guernsey Trail, a paved, seven-mile trail that is managed and maintained by the GCCDC, is designated as a National Recreation Trail.

His work with the GCCDC has included installing EV car charging stations throughout the county, implementing a curbside recycling program, numerous dumpsite cleanups, providing transportation for veterans, and running a youth workforce program.

Gombeda has served Guernsey County as a commissioner and is currently on the board of directors for many local organizations. He was nominated by the board of directors of the GCCDC.

Receiving the Distinguished Public Service Award was Rick Booth.

A Cambridge native, the Princeton University graduate worked as a computer programmer for three decades, is a published writer, and the caretaker of The Christmas Machine − a mechanical Christmas display that began in 1938 and was moved to his childhood home in 1968. The display continues to awe children and adults each holiday season.

Booth is a local historian and has written more than 120 monthly history articles for local and regional publications. He works with the Guernsey County Historical Society to digitize historic photos and documents and volunteers his time participating in the presentation of the Dickens Victorian Village cemetery tours and guides the trolley tours during the holiday season.

Booth portrays Hershel Glenn at the John and Annie Glenn Museum and was instrumental in organizing the John Glenn 100th birthday celebration and getting the bronze statue of Glenn placed in downtown Cambridge.

To learn more about the awards given and the Chamber of Commerce, visit https://cambridgeohiochamber.com or call 740-439-6688.