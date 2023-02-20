Open in App
Detroit, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Best New Restaurants list gets a makeover

By Lyndsay C. Green, Detroit Free Press,

13 days ago

For nearly a decade, the Detroit Free Press 10 Best New Restaurants list has had one mission: to honor the restaurants bringing culinary excellence to the Detroit area.

In the years since the unveiling of the inaugural list, metro Detroit has become a hotbed for new culinary concepts.

Chefs have tapped into Michigan’s rich agrarian landscape, from its abundance of urban gardens to its vineyards in the Upper Peninsula, creating a farm-to-table movement to rival that of California. Home cooks have introduced pop-ups built entirely upon old family recipes reflective of their cultures. Goliath hospitality groups have opened swanky cocktail bars groomed to wow visitors.

Something we’ve always known — that Detroit’s food scene is one to watch — has become a more universal truth as area establishments are increasingly garnering national attention and local chefs are securing spots on TV. Last year, 2020 Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Chef of the Year Warda Bouguettaya took home a James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef — the first James Beard win for a Detroit chef in nearly 30 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xhv3a_0ktIsDGD00

What Bouguettaya’s win and the immense growth in Detroit’s food and beverage industry have taught us is that excellence abounds across genres.

So, while the mission is the same, this year’s list brings one slight change: a recognition that excellence can just as well come from a craft cocktail bar, an emerging chef or an innovative pop-up as it can from a traditional restaurant.

With the Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers 10 Best New Restaurants and More list, we celebrate any entity driving the industry forward with outstanding food and beverages.

Also read: At The Statler, your receipt says fine dining, but the service says otherwise

Also read: Detroit's PizzaPlex announces plans to close after nearly 7 years

After a brief hiatus, Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers have rejoined our efforts to recognize this new crop of culinarians powering the food and beverage scene. The reinstatement of the collaboration is an extension of the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers’ investment in Detroit culture and communities.

What’s to Come

Tuesday, Feb. 21

The 2023 Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Restaurant of the Year Classic is a readers’ choice edition. This year, hundreds of diners submitted their nominations for a restaurant that has cemented itself into the fabric of metro Detroit’s dining scene for at least 10 years. You voted, Freep editors approved.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

The countdown of the Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers 10 Best New Restaurants and More begins. We will introduce five standout cocktail bars, cooks and pop-ups that excelled between 2021-2022.

Thursday, Feb. 23

The reveal of the top five restaurants commences. These establishments are recognized for serving exceptional dishes and offering stellar service.

Friday Feb. 24

Friday, we will announce the winner of the 2023 Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Restaurant of the Year, an establishment that equally excels in both its culinary and beverage programs.

Keep an eye out for recipes from some of the honorees, as well.

To be considered for a spot on the Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers 10 Best New Restaurants and More list, southeast Michigan restaurants must have opened between Dec. 6, 2021-Dec. 5, 2022, and between Jan. 1, 2021-Dec. 5, 2022 for new categories, such as Best New Cocktail Bar, Emerging Chef and Best New Pop-Up. All restaurants, regardless of opening date, are considered for Restaurant of the Year. Chains, new locations and re-openings of existing restaurants do not qualify for either distinction. All meals are paid for by the Detroit Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Best New Restaurants list gets a makeover

Comments / 0

