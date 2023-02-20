How to make a community better for all

February has been so kind to us. It has given us several spring-like days, some over 70 degrees.

Perhaps it was all of the thoughtfulness and love that was generated by Valentine’s Day. Those beautiful cards and get togethers brought back fond memories. Remember decorating your Valentine box and having yummy cookies and red Kool-Aid. Oh, what fun.

Your classroom became your community. Now each school district is consolidated. You couldn’t possibly know everyone in your district. We pay for that fact in many ways.

I was privileged to grow up in a rural farming area during the Great Depression of the 1930s. We were all poor but didn’t realize it because everyone was. If someone had a need everyone pitched in to help.

I think the greatest thrill of the '30s was when Guernsey Muskingum Electric set their first poles using a team of horses. The thrill of flipping that first switch, getting a radio, a washing machine, and a refrigerator. We had arrived, ice cubes and all.

I still live on a farm and love it. I see our community sharing ideas, tools, equipment, labor, and knowledge. The young folks enjoy their FFA, Scouts, 4-H, sports and growing up together.

I was pleased to see the headlines in a Times Recorder article on Feb. 13. The story was part of the Aces of Trades series was title "Building relationships and serving the community." It featured Shala Aitken. She grew up on her father’s farm hear Hopewell. He is Dan Stottsberry, who has developed the Crystal Springs Golf Course. Her firm belief is that we are put in this world to help one another.

As I read that, I recalled an article I had read called “How to Build Your Community.” It contained so many good ideas. They include:

∎ Turn off your TV ∎ Leave your house∎ Know your neighbors ∎ Look up when you are walking∎ Greet people∎ Plant flowers∎ Use your library∎ Buy from local merchants∎ Share what you have∎ Support neighborhood schools∎ Fix it, even if you didn’t break it∎ Take children to the park∎ Have potlucks∎ Honor elders∎ Pick up litter∎ Start a tradition∎ Hire a young person for odd jobs∎ Organize a block party∎ Bake extra and share∎ Ask for help when you need it∎ Share your skills∎ Turn up the music∎ Listen before you react to anger∎ Mediate a conflict∎ Seek to understand∎ Learn from new and uncomfortable angles∎ Know that no one is silent though many are not heard∎ Work to change this

You can then say “I love livin’ in Zanesville and Southeastern Ohio.”

Dorothy Montgomery is a former teacher, 4-H adviser and county commissioner.