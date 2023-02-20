Explaining the United Methodist split

Hey, this is religion reporter Liam Adams. Happy beginning of the week.

For a while, I've been covering the splintering of the United Methodist Church, which is largely based in Nashville. Over and over, I've written the reason for the splintering are disagreements over theology and church policy, including dealing with LGBTQ rights.

But my reporting has shown me there are other issues that are now just as important to the division in the country's largest mainline Protestant denomination. Among those is property.

“That’s the driving issue. It’s all about money and property," attorney Dan Dalton told me. Dalton specializes in church property law and is representing congregations leaving the UMC.

So, I put together an explainer on whether churches have to pay for property to leave the UMC and if so, how much.

You can read it here.

This UMC split is complex and we will bring you more explainers in the coming weeks to help you understand what is at stake.

Until then, I'm headed off to a major meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee, which is convening today and tomorrow right here in Nashville. For live updates, follow me on Twitter @liamsadams.