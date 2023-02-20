The story behind QB battle between Jackson State football's T.C. Taylor and the 'Gunslinger'

In the summer of 2000, Jackson State football player Robert “Gunslinger” Kent was a redshirt freshman quarterback and T.C. Taylor’s backup. Taylor was a redshirt junior who had spent the previous season backing up Mark Washington.

For Kent and Taylor, the quarterback competition would be friendly, but one of intensity to see who would take the first snap of the season.

Taylor would win the battle coming out of camp and start the season as quarterback.

“I was disappointed when I lost the starting job,” Kent said, “but I supported T.C. because the team came first and without the team, I can do nothing. I wanted to learn as much as possible from T.C.”

If only the story ended there.

In an age when athletes jump into the transfer portal when things do not go their way, this was the opposite. Kent did not quit, he worked each day in practice to get better. His goal was to be ready when his opportunity came.

“My momma didn’t raise a quitter,” Kent said. “I was not going to walk away from a full scholarship, and to be able to play in my home state where my family can come watch me play and support me. If he (Taylor) was the starter, I was going to make sure he kept on being the starter because I was going to push him to the limit. I was going to make him be the best quarterback he could be.”

The Tigers won their first game of the 2000 season, beating Howard 34-16. Taylor did most of his damage on the ground. In the second game against Texas Southern, JSU lost 19-15, with Taylor struggling. Kent played a couple of series during the game.

To everyone's surprise, in the third game against Tennessee State, offensive coordinator John Shannon came up to Kent, who was sitting on the bench with five minutes to go before kickoff and said, “Robert, you about ready to go start this game.”

Kent looked at him and said, “You sure?”

Shannon said, "Yes, sir. Let's go win it.”

Kent said Taylor was a gifted athlete. He took the move to receiver in stride. Instead of complaining and having something negative to say, he went on to break JSU records.

In his senior year, Taylor broke the JSU single-season record with 184 receptions for 1,234 yards and 11 TDs.

He earned NCAA Division I-AA Third-Team All-American honors from the Sports Network and First-Team Black College All-American from Sheridan Broadcasting Network. Taylor finished second in voting for the Conerly Trophy, presented to Mississippi’s top college football player, behind Eli Manning.

Taylor will have a quarterback competition in spring practice, his first as coach of Jackson State. Former coach Deion Sanders took his son, Shedeur Sanders, the starting quarterback, with him to Colorado.

Kent was a four-year starter and finished as the third-leading SWAC quarterback in career passing yards behind Alcorn State’s Steve McNair and Mississippi Valley State’s Willie Totten with 11,797 yards, 104 TDs and 58 interceptions in 45 games as a starter.

Kent was a finalist for the Conerly Trophy in 2002, and participated in the Blue-Gray Classic and the Las Vegas Gridiron Game in 2003.

Kent said graduating from Jackson State with his degree in Industrial Technology and Science while his parents watched him is one of the proudest moments of his life.

Today, he teaches a course called Advancement, Via, Individual and Determination. Kent coaches football, basketball and tennis at a junior high school in Richardson, Texas.

The married father of three continues to play football at age 42, and was named offensive player of the year in the National Arena League last season.

Kent has some acting to his credit and was a stunt double for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the movie “The Game Plan” in 2005.

“If you are afraid to fail,” Kent said, “then you will never be successful. I was not afraid to fail.”