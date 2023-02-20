MTSU Mondays: Unity honorees celebrated, Humanities Week, Black History keynotes set

Here's the latest news from Middle Tennessee State University.

Unity program: ‘Resist’ inequalities, heroes honored

Attorney and Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley urged Unity Luncheon attendees to embrace this year’s Black History Month theme of “resistance” to confront the inequalities that remain throughout our society.

“Resistance is the best tool and has always been the best tool to tear down systems of oppression and inequality,” Smiley said during his keynote remarks to the 250 attendees at the 27th annual luncheon Feb. 8 inside the Student Union Ballroom. The event honored a new crop of “unsung heroes” from the Midstate community who have improved the quality of life of their neighbors and communities.

“Like many of us are doing now, we have our head down. We’re not paying attention, we are becoming numb to injustice,” Smiley continued. “You have to decide where you will stand, you have to decide if you will sit on the sidelines and be lukewarm or whether you will stand on the side of justice.”

Hosted by the MTSU Office of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs, this year’s event featured special award presentations to the following honorees and their respective categories as chosen by the university’s Black History Month Committee:

Vanessa Alderson (Contribution to Black Arts)

Marva Lucas (Education)

Michael McDonald (Advocate of Civility)

Joe and Sybil Rich (Community Service)

Stacy Windrow (Excellence in Sports)

Christopher Rochelle (Unsung Staff Award)

Read the full story and expanded bios of the honorees at https://mtsunews.com/unity-luncheon-2023-recap/.

Siegel Humanities partnership urges student creativity

It was more than an ordinary week for Siegel Humanities Academy students at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro — it was their first Humanities Week.

The week's activities encouraged students to think outside the box, create, communicate their ideas, and bond as a community. It was a week that, according to Siegel student Emma Ridgley, “was beneficial to the school as a whole, showing us that the Humanities Academy is not just about school work and classes but experiencing new things, having fun and learning about different communities.”

The Siegel Humanities Academy started one year ago in partnership with the College of Liberal Arts and has hosted 12 “Lunch and Learn” sessions to introduce students to alumni who share the diverse job opportunities available to people in the humanities.

Melissa LaDuc, dean of the Siegel Humanities Academy, organized the Humanities Week the last full week of January that began with “Wonders of Van Gogh,” a Teacher’s Discovery Traveling Exhibit featuring reproductions of the work of renowned painter Vincent van Gogh. Using this exhibit as his backdrop, Siegel art teacher Brian Pounders led a “Lunch and Learn” about the impact art has on our culture.

West, Shabazz to give Black History keynotes

Dr. Cornel West, professor emeritus at Princeton University, will give a “State of the African American Union” address from 7-8:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the Tennessee Room of the James Union Building as part of the university's Black History Month celebration.

West is perhaps best known for his work as a philosopher, activist and author, leading an ongoing nuanced discussion on if “Does race still matter?” He has authored books such as “Race Matters” and “Democracy Matters.”

West’s appearance will be followed by the MTSU Black History Month keynote address from author and motivational speaker Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter to the late human rights activist Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz. Shabazz’s address will be held from 7-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the Student Union’s second floor ballroom.

Both events are free and open to the public.

MTSU Mondays content is provided by submissions from MTSU News and Media Relations.