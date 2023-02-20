Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

‘The Last of Us,’ or reality: TCU is favored to defeat Kansas. In basketball.

By Mac Engel,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6jVT_0ktIqBZB00

Less than two months after Max Duggan and his teammates were the story of not just college football but all of sports by reaching the national title game in football, the TCU men’s basketball team is pushing for equal shock value.

On the same night Duggan will become the first TCU player to be awarded the Davey O’ Brien trophy as the nation’s top college quarterback, No. 22 TCU will be the favorite at home against No. 5 Kansas in basketball.

According to Covers.com, as well as a lot of other sports betting sites, TCU is a 1.5-point favorite over Kansas . Some other sites list TCU as a 1-point favorite over Kansas.

Can’t find one that has Kansas as the favorite over TCU.

“It’s been a battle all the way through; I knew what (the job) was and this is what we planned to do,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said in a phone interview on Sunday evening. “But we still have to do it. We have to go and do something now, stay healthy, and then it’s proven.

“I’ve used the phrase, ‘This is our time.’ I like our chances.”

The people at TCU are pretty, 100-percent sure this is the first time TCU has ever been the favorite to beat Kansas in basketball.

This is both perfectly believable, and incredulously unbelievable.

TCU favored to beat Kansas in basketball almost makes as much sense as TCU is in the national football title game against Georgia.

They don’t necessarily read right, but they happened for a reason.

This is the best team in TCU history; a team good enough to do for the men’s basketball program what the football team did this season when it reached the playoffs, and won the Fiesta Bowl before coming up just (5)8 points shy of defeating Georgia in the national title game.

TCU has Elite Eight/Final Four potential (when healthy).

TCU’s slow charge towards a memorable March

When TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte was tasked to upgrade the football facilities, and specifically the football stadium, he found a flock of eager boosters willing to spend money for the sake of the football team.

What football wants, football gets.

Finding the same kind, or any, audience for basketball at TCU required all of Del Conte’s sales skills.

Only once the school rebuilt Daniel-Mayer Coliseum and turned it into Schollmaier Arena, in 2015, did this program have a chance to be anything more than 10th place in a league as deep as the Big 12.

When TCU hired Jamie Dixon away from Pittsburgh to return to his alma mater in 2016, the athletic department finally gave its basketball coach a real chance to win games that people watch.

TCU versus Kansas at 8 p.m. on ESPN certainly qualifies.

Why TCU should be favored vs. Kansas

You don’t know have to know a single detail about NCAA men’s college basketball to know TCU as a favorite over Kansas feels like a plot detail from the new HBO series “The Last of Us.”

(If you aren’t familiar with “The Last of Us,” that’s on you. It’s a riveting post-apocalyptic series).

At least for this season, this fiction is fact.

If you have watched TCU, the Horned Frogs should be the favorite to defeat the defending national champions. TCU whipped then No. 2 Kansas in Lawrence 83-60 on Jan. 21.

TCU was the first to expose Kansas for what it is this season; talented, and vulnerable to swings consistent with a roster that underwent a major turnover after the departure of the key upperclassmen who led KU to the national title last season.

TCU has the ideal traits of a Final Four team (when healthy).

The team is long. The team is athletic. The team can score in the open court. The team defends well. The team rebounds well. The roster is loaded with upperclassmen, and has played together for multiple seasons.

(Three point shooting, however, is a major concern).

Teams that rely on the five-star freshmen to carry them into March don’t make it too far.

In this era of college basketball, teams that have juniors and seniors win in March.

As long as junior guard Mike Miles and sophomore center Eddie Lampkin are healthy, TCU can beat anybody in the country. Without Miles, TCU will be lucky to survive a first round game.

Mike Miles is back, and TCU is favored to beat Kansas because it should.

Don’t be surprised if TCU sweeps Kansas for the first time in school history.

As previously preposterous as that sounds, it’s just consistent with a school year that has seen TCU’s Max Duggan win the O’ Brien award, and the football team in the national title game.

All of this really happened, and it’s not “The End of Us.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
TCU blown out by Oklahoma in regular-season finale
Fort Worth, TX18 hours ago
TCU aiming to add another quality win to resume in regular season finale
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Steven Johnson: TCU sends statement with the way it beat No. 9 Texas
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
TCU survives late rally to take down No. 9 Texas
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Gary Patterson is gone from Texas Longhorns football, and home to help Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
TCU QB Max Duggan would love to join Dallas Cowboys, compares his play to Jalen Hurts
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Mansfield Summit earns its first state tournament trip with a win over El Paso Chapin
El Paso, TX19 hours ago
Mansfield Summit downs Amarillo, O.D. Wyatt falls in 2OTs at the 5A Region I tournament
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Former SMU great, Eagles and Colts defensive lineman dealing with early dementia
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Renegades make a change at quarterback before their game against the Orlando Guardians
Arlington, TX1 day ago
XFL: Who has the edge between the Arlington Renegades and the Orlando Guardians?
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Lake Highlands boys beat Byron Nelson to win 6A Region 1
Trophy Club, TX18 hours ago
What was the Berachah Industrial Home for the Redemption of Erring Girls in Arlington?
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Lake Highlands and Byron Nelson advance to play in the 6A Region 1 District Finals
Highlands, TX1 day ago
How Arlington Martin played a playoff game with only five varsity players
Arlington, TX3 days ago
Mike McCarthy plans to reduce Dak Prescott’s turnovers, make Dallas Cowboys more efficient
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Dallas Mavericks have lost four of their last five games with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Jason Kidd can’t say what he said, but the Dallas Mavericks aren’t good enough
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Yeehaw! Fort Worth is officially home to the Cowgirl Channel. Here’s how to watch
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Want a new home in the heart of Fort Worth? You’ll likely have to tear one down first
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
North Texas hospitals recognized in annual best hospital list
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Why the founder of Chili’s Grill & Bar thinks he can make it big in Texas barbecue
Grand Prairie, TX3 days ago
‘Left wing’ attack, says Fort Worth lawmaker seen in video wearing dress as student
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Fire that damaged historic hotel in Granbury breaking hearts along the Brazos River
Granbury, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth area school district giving former students $5,000 to come back and teach
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Video shows funnel cloud near Texas Motor Speedway as storms roll through North Texas
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
1 restaurant receives low score, 4 need follow-up, no closures in Arlington inspections
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Storm damage reports come in from across North Texas after tornado watch expires
Weatherford, TX3 days ago
We need to listen to Texas farmers and act | Opinion
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy