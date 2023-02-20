Open in App
Myrtle Beach, SC
The Sun News

Thinking about taking up a new sport? Check out these Myrtle Beach disc golf courses

By Maya Brown,

13 days ago

The Myrtle Beach area offers a wide range of activities for people who enjoy spending time outside, and disc golf is one of them.

Disc golf is a cross between golf and Frisbee — it includes throwing a plastic disc into a basket, which sits on a pole placed into the ground. The object of the game is to get the disc into the basket in the fewest amount of throws, like golf.

Christopher Chapman, who owns disc golf pro shop Teddy Peddler, said the only thing you need to start is a disc. He added that they are relatively cheap and range in price from $10 to $20 depending on the quality,

He said as a player’s interest and skill grows, they might buy accessories, which he sells at his standalone store on South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. Chapman’s business has been open since March 2021.

Bags, disc retrievers and custom apparel at Teddy Peddler might interest guests looking to invest in their game.

Richard Floore started a weekly meetup for disc golfers called “Jesus and Disc Golf” to meet new people and share his faith as he plans to start a church.

“I started playing disc golf to meet people and as I met people, I saw there was a a lot of need to hear about Jesus and a lot of openness,” he said. “It just seemed like a good fit to invite them to a Bible study, tell hem about Jesus and play some disc golf.”

Floore, who used to be a youth pastor, said he sort of stumbled upon the sport 15 years ago but has been playing regularly since last January.

“There are hundreds of people I have met over the past year, and a lot of people come from out of town,” Floore said.

He said they meet every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. and usually meet at Splinter City or a park in Socastee. He hopes to add a second day during the week to include people who can’t meet so early in the morning.

There is also a Myrtle Beach Disc Golf Club that people can keep up with on Facebook . The group posts events and hosts fundraisers.

Here’s are courses to play in the Myrtle Beach area:

1. Splinter City Disc Golf Course: 18-hole course

2. Swashbuckler Disc Golf Course: 18-hole course at Withers Swash Park

3. Socastee Recreational Park

4. Coastal Carolina University: 9-hole course

5. Smith Jones Park: 18-hole course

6. Sherwood Forest Park in Conway

