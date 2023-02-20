Spring is fast approaching in southern Idaho. Is your fishing gear ready?

On a recent sunny afternoon, I got so warm driving through town that I rolled my window down. As I enjoyed the cool air, I had a brief moment of panic. Was this spring already? Did it sneak up on me before I had a chance to prepare? Was Idaho (again) making a mockery of Punxsutawney Phil and his shadow?

The truth is, who knows? In two weeks’ time, we may still be in the thick of ice fishing season. Or, spring may arrive in earnest. But whether it takes two weeks or two months, warm weather is coming. And with it, fishing season will officially begin for Idaho anglers who aren’t crazy enough to spend their days chasing fish through the ice (full disclosure: I am one of those hardwater crazies , and it’s awesome!).

As our countdown to spring heats up, here’s a quick checklist to get you ready:

License and registration, please

Most Idaho fishing licenses must be renewed each calendar year (although three-year and lifetime options are available). Buying it on your lunch break (or online ) will save you a pit stop on your way to the lake. If you have a boat , it will also need new registration stickers for 2023. And those typically can’t be purchased at zero-dark-thirty on a Saturday, so save yourself a hassle and do it now!

Gear audit and tune up

Late winter is an ideal time to take stock of your gear. I like to clean and inspect my rods and reels so they can function at their best when called upon. It’s also a good time to schedule a boat tune-up, check waders and float tubes for leaks, respool reels with fresh line and take a tackle inventory. I always find a few things to reorganize, as well as hooks, sinkers and go-to lures that need to be restocked or replaced.

Buy and/or sell

Speaking of restocking, auditing your gear provides a perfect opportunity to figure out what you need — and what you don’t — for the upcoming season. After combing through my equipment, I was able to sell some rods and reels I wasn’t using and put the proceeds towards a couple new items that will get lots of work this year. I did my selling on Facebook Marketplace (a great place to shop for tackle), and the anglers who bought my gear were doing the same thing I was — picking up items to fill gaps in their arsenal and/or try new fishing tactics in the upcoming season.

Set your itinerary

Some years, it feels like spring takes forever to arrive — but then, before we know it, it’s 100 degrees, and then the leaves are changing colors, and then our favorite lakes are freezing all over again. I like to map out which trips are my top priorities for early open water season , then spring, and so on. These aren’t set in stone (it pays to have flexibility and backup options, especially during the volatile weather that accompanies spring in Idaho), but it does give me a good idea of what species I’ll be targeting and what kind of trips are on the books (trophy hunts, harvest trips, family outings, etc.).

Spring is an awesome time for fishing in Idaho. With this handy checklist, we’ll be ready to rock when it arrives. Tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures and questions with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com , or visit www.tightlines208.com for the latest local fishing reports and upcoming class offerings.