Open in App
Wichita, KS
See more from this location?
The Wichita Eagle

Loren Hibbs scores 1st win as Shockers baseball coach, as Wichita State tops Long Beach

By Taylor Eldridge,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFdVt_0ktIlnEg00

It wasn’t the series win desired, but the Wichita State baseball team didn’t leave California empty-handed in the opening weekend of the season.

The Shockers pounded out 11 runs in the first three innings of Sunday’s series finale, capturing an 11-6 victory over Long Beach State at Blair Field.

It was the first WSU win for interim head coach Loren Hibbs, who had 819 career victories under his belt in a 27-year career at Charlotte, but none before at his alma mater.

Hibbs was a star player for WSU from 1982-84, then served as an assistant coach under Gene Stephenson from 1985-92. After a nearly three-decade run at Charlotte, Hibbs returned to WSU in the summer of 2019 as the program’s director of operations under former head coach Eric Wedge. When Wedge and WSU parted ways this past fall, Hibbs was promoted to interim head coach for this season.

Here’s the recap from WSU baseball’s season-opening series on the 2023 schedule:

Game 1: Long Beach State wins 2-0

Wichita State’s offense was muted to just a pair of hits in a season-opening shutout loss on the road.

WSU starter Clark Candiotti, a junior college transfer, pitched well in his debut, allowing two runs in four-plus innings of work, but was dealt the loss. Caden Favors, a junior left-hander, closed out the game with four strikeouts in four scoreless innings of relief work.

The best scoring opportunity of the game for the Shockers arose in the eighth inning when Seth Stroh roped a pinch-hit double and moved to third base on a groundout. A walk by Kyte McDonald put the game-tying runner on base with two outs, but Brock Rodden popped out in foul territory to end the threat. WSU was set down in order in the ninth inning.

Game 2: Long Beach State wins 6-5

The Shockers appeared to be on the verge of a Saturday night win when Rodden laced a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth inning. But the Dirtbags would walk it off just minutes later when Rocco Peppi blasted the game-winning, 2-run home run just over the left field fence off WSU reliever Robert Cranz.

Payton Tolle, WSU’s two-way star who also finished with a team-high four hits on the weekend, was superb in his debut on the mound, allowing just one hit over six-plus innings.

The Shockers rallied for a 4-2 lead in the top-half of the seventh inning when Rodden belted a 2-RBI triple to right center, then scored on a throwing error. But the lead would be short-lived, as Long Beach State equalized the score to set up the dramatic, back-and-forth ninth inning.

Game 3: Wichita State wins 11-6

WSU took out its frustrations the next day, as newcomer Garrett Pennington hit the team’s first home run of the season in the first inning: a 2-run shot to left-center.

Rodden came through with a 2-out RBI in the second inning for a 3-0 lead, although Long Beach State would rally to tie the game with three runs of its own in the bottom half of the second.

In the third inning, 10 of the Shockers’ first 11 batters reached base safely. Mauricio Millan, a junior-college transfer who has won the catching job, delivered a 2-run homer down the left-field line, then Sawyre Thornhill ripped a RBI single through the right side, followed by a bases-loaded walk by Rodden. A balk by Long Beach State brought in another run, Pennington delivered an RBI double and Tolle finished off the rally with a 2-RBI single for an 11-3 lead.

Derby native Grant Adler registered his first Division 1 win, with his debut outing lasting six innings. He allowed five runs, struck out five and walked two. Freshman Nate Snead logged two scoreless innings of relief, while Favors got the game’s final three outs.

What’s next for Wichita State baseball

The Shockers will be back in action with another road series, this time a 4-game series against Utah Tech starting with a 7 p.m. Thursday game, followed by a doubleheader on Friday with game times at 5 and 8 p.m. and the series finale at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Trailblazers lost three of our games in their season-opening series against Portland.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Payton Tolle delivers one of the best two-way games in Wichita State baseball history
Wichita, KS17 hours ago
AAC tournament seeding on the line for Wichita State basketball: a look at tiebreakers
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Turnovers spoil valiant road effort for Wichita State basketball in loss to No. 1 Houston
Houston, TX2 days ago
The bizarre stats the Wichita State basketball team finished with in loss to Houston
Wichita, KS2 days ago
How Wichita State basketball coach Billy Kennedy hasn’t let Parkinson’s slow him down
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Kansas high school state bowling results: Derby bowler rolls career-best to win title
Derby, KS1 day ago
Wichita native to chase NAIA national wrestling championship at Hartman this weekend
Park City, KS2 days ago
For first time since 1988, Wichita Southeast girls basketball has qualified for state
Wichita, KS4 hours ago
Inside Derby’s controversial, buzzer-beating win in 4 OTs at Washburn Rural for state bid
Derby, KS1 day ago
While others shy away, Wichita State’s Craig Porter sees opportunity in the mid-range
Wichita, KS5 days ago
Maize South boys basketball tops Andover Central for Kansas high school state berth
Wichita, KS4 hours ago
Spring Shocker sports recap: Wichita State softball notches an important road sweep
Wichita, KS6 days ago
Kansas high school state bowling: Career outings vault Maize South, Eisenhower to medals
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Former K-State star part of husband-wife duo leading Newman women’s hoops turnaround
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Craig Porter becomes sixth player in Wichita State basketball history with triple-double
Wichita, KS6 days ago
‘Who I do it for’: WSU’s Jaron Pierre puts on a show for family in New Orleans homecoming
Wichita, KS6 days ago
Wichita State basketball wins fifth straight AAC road game with Shockers topping Tulane
Wichita, KS6 days ago
Ark City scoring sensation leads Southwestern men to KCAC basketball tournament title
Arkansas City, KS4 days ago
Kansas high school basketball scores: Andover Central girls punch ticket back to state
Andover, KS1 day ago
The NHL is returning to Wichita: Which teams are coming and how to buy tickets to game
Wichita, KS5 days ago
Total team effort leads Derby to another Kansas high school boys wrestling state title
Derby, KS6 days ago
Andale overcomes adversity, tragedy to win Kansas high school state wrestling team title
Andale, KS6 days ago
Kansas high school state wrestling: Maize wins first title, Treaster joins 4-for-4 club
Maize, KS6 days ago
What is historical horse racing and how does it work for sports bettors?
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Family, friends remember Wichita man whose body was found in burning house
Wichita, KS18 hours ago
Fake calls of shooter made to 17 high schools, Kansas Bureau of Investigation says
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Wichita North High among Kansas schools that received hoax calls of threats
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Here’s what Wichita’s new director says golfers can expect at city courses in 2023
Wichita, KS6 days ago
Brent and Brad Steven are refreshing their longtime Old Town club
Wichita, KS3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy