Open in App
Rahway, NJ
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Rahway Mom Shavon Lopez Dies Suddenly, 33

By Cecilia Levine,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fKXC_0ktIlZpO00
Shavon Lopez Photo Credit: Shavon Lopez Facebook photo

Support was surging for a pair of young Rahway brothers mourning the sudden loss of their 33-year-old mom.

Shavon Lopez died suddenly on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her obituary and a GoFundMe campaign.

Shavon sacrificed nearly everything for her sons, Amari and Liam, those who knew her said.

"Shavon always wanted to share and bring the family together," her obituary reads.

"Somethings I felt as if she would put everyone first and not tend to herself. She always wanted what was best for her kids and worked so her to provide and give them nothing but the best life she could give."

"As a single mom to two young boys, she worked so hard to give them more than just the minimum, but the best she possibly can," reads the GoFundMe page started by her sister.

"She truly loved her boys and did everything for them. She worked so hard to provide a great life and future for them. She wanted everyone to be happy and she would give her last to just about anybody."

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Father, Young Daughter Found Dead In West Babylon Home
West Babylon, NY18 hours ago
Funeral services held for New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour; murder remains unsolved
Newark, NJ17 hours ago
Franklin Lakes Driver Indicted In Teaneck T-Bone Crash That Killed Bergenfield Great Grandpa
Bergenfield, NJ20 hours ago
Ecuadorian National Pleads Guilty To Brutal Stabbing Death Of Popular Bergen County Chef
Jersey City, NJ19 hours ago
At 102, he’s the longest living firefighter in NYC — and with wife, Gloria, the longest married couple on Staten Island. We think.
Staten Island, NY3 days ago
2 killed in shooting at Newark bodega
Newark, NJ13 hours ago
Mom, Daughter, Granddaughter Displaced By Morris County Fire
Rockaway, NJ5 days ago
No Foul Play Seen In Death Of Hudson County Woman, 22, At Meadowlands-Area Motel: Prosecutor
Guttenberg, NJ1 day ago
Passenger Freed By Police, Others By Firefighters Following Horrific Overnight Ridgewood Crash
Ridgewood, NJ1 day ago
Ex-wife of retired Hoboken cop says she was fired from their daycare business after divorce
Hoboken, NJ2 days ago
Asbury Park Man Indicted For Killing Girlfriend's Poodle 'Bentley'
Asbury Park, NJ1 day ago
Paterson singer hoping for ‘American Idol’ stardom following success on ’The Voice’
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Girl, 7, in coma after her grandmother allegedly stabbed her in the Bronx
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Boyfriend Of Newark Woman Missing Since 2017 Charged With Stealing Disabled Son's Benefits
Newark, NJ16 hours ago
Urgent care doctor arrested in North Jersey
Perth Amboy, NJ1 day ago
Man stole federal benefits meant for missing girlfriend’s disabled son, feds allege
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Male killed in police-involved shooting in Paterson
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Missing Bucks Man Was Kidnapped By Coworker Who Then Fled To NJ: Authorities
Royersford, PA1 day ago
Man fatally shot by Paterson Police identified
Paterson, NJ11 hours ago
HIM AGAIN? Ex-Con Busted In Ridgefield Park Scrapyard Break-In Pretends To Be Asleep: Police
Ridgefield Park, NJ1 day ago
Hoboken teacher charged with sending explicit image to girl, 14
Hoboken, NJ2 days ago
Math Coach Chokes Student Unconscious At Norwalk School, Police Say
Norwalk, CT23 hours ago
Jersey Shore Woman Was Attacked In Laundry Room: Prosecutor
Lakewood Township, NJ2 days ago
Woman Who Went On Racial Tirade At PA Pizzeria Facing Charges
Hatboro, PA1 day ago
Dog Found Tied To Tree, Left Overnight In Westchester Park
Yonkers, NY4 days ago
Remembering Summit’s First Black Chief of Police – Lonnie Davis
Summit, NJ3 days ago
Nurse Fired For Slamming A 2-Day-Old-Baby Face First Into A Bassinet
New York City, NY5 days ago
Morristown Man Convicted In Hotel Beating Death Of GF's 3-Year-Old Son: Prosecutor
Morristown, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy