WWLP

February is National Heart Health Month

By Melissa Torres,

13 days ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States.

Quit Smoking on Valentine’s Day

The most common type of heart disease is Coronary Artery Disease, which restricts blood flow to the heart and causes heart attacks. Coronary Artery Disease symptoms may be different for men and women. For example, men are more likely to have chest pain. Women are more likely to have other symptoms along with chest discomforts, such as shortness of breath, nausea, and extreme fatigue. Other symptoms include chest pain, chest tightness, chest pressure, chest pressure, shortness of breath, and pain, numbness, weakness, or coldness in the legs or arms.

Cardiovascular disease impacts women the most, with more than 44 percent of women 20 years old and older living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

It’s important to recognize the risk factors, meaning your age, your sex, and even your eating habits, can play a big role in your heart health. A family history of heart disease increases the risk of Coronary Artery Disease, especially if a parent developed it at an early age.

High blood pressure and High Cholesterol can cause changes that interrupt blood flow to the heart and body. So lifestyle changes are the best way to protect yourself, those include eating healthy, getting regular physical activity, and cutting out smoking.

It’s also important to stay in touch with your doctor and get regularly scheduled checkups.

