‘He just opened up, fired and shot him’: Man killed in Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS has obtained 911 calls made moments after a deadly shooting in Dayton.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Oxford Avenue shortly after midnight on Monday, Feb. 20.

A caller said that the shooting happened after an argument between two men.

“They were arguing and fighting, and he just opened up, fired and shot him,” the caller said.

Another caller who identified herself as the victim’s girlfriend said that she was shot several times, including once in the back. She said that the suspect left in a silver Malibu.

Dayton police reported that a man was found lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead after medics arrived.

No suspects are in custody, but police believe this was a targeted attack.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Dayton Crimestoppers at 937-222-STOP or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com .

