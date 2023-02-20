Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

East Palestine Recovers: What to expect this week

By Hanna Erdmann,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08h58E_0ktIfWOT00

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Recovery efforts continue this week in East Palestine.

Over the weekend, Mayor Trent Conaway shared an update on Facebook. On Sunday he met with several members of the statehouse and Congressmen Bill Johnson.

Local father loses battle with cancer

Conaway said in the post that cleanup is going well and will be ongoing for the foreseeable future. This includes home air and well water testing.

This weekend, FEMA also has joined the recovery and cleanup efforts. More resources are being rolled out starting this week to help those impacted.

Last week, several lawmakers and even Senators Sherrod Brown and JD Vance visited. They are both pushing for more federal help.

Also, Al Cutrona, Monica Robb Blasdel and Lauren McNally announced the filing of a resolution they hope can eventually make its way to Congress.

The resolution that railroad companies should alert states when trains are traveling through with hazardous materials.

Starting Tuesday, The Ohio Department of Health is joining forces with the Columbiana County Health Department to bring a health assessment clinic to East Palestine residents starting this week. You can start making appointments today. It’ll be located at the First Church of Christ on West Main Street. All of the information on scheduling appointments can be found here.

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump is visiting. His exact plans have yet to be announced.

On Friday, environmental activist Erin Brockovich is hosting a town hall. It will be at 6 p.m. at East Palestine High School. Space for the event is limited.

Still ongoing is the Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center . It is open at the Abundant Life Church in New Waterford.

Air and water testing can still be requested. More tests will be conducted this week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
East Palestine official details water testing
East Palestine, OH20 hours ago
Rep. Kelly calls for expansion of derailment assistance radius
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Salem mayor asks community to donate to East Palestine
Salem, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Don’t lie to us:’ Frustrations aired in East Palestine public meeting
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Train derailment timeline: Past, present and future
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Track removal in East Palestine begins; could cause odor
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
As EPA begins work on East Palestine cleanup, some states feel blindsided by waste disposal
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
East Palestine counseling center already seeing trauma patients
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
New shelter in the works for city of Youngstown
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Results returned on calf death near East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
New community center would serve several areas in Mahoning County
New Middletown, OH1 day ago
Inspection delays impacting home sales following derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Chemist questions how Norfolk Southern will test for dioxins
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
New air quality results released in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Norfolk Southern: Pooled water in East Palestine not cause for concern
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Survey shows most reported health symptoms in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Brightside Project brings donations to 700 families in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
EPA requiring Norfolk Southern to test for dioxins
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
East Palestine group claims EPA officials don’t know what they’re doing
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
250 families provided supplies in East Palestine drive-thru event
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Home improvement show connects experts with homeowners
Canfield, OH1 day ago
Agreement reached for testing of rail cars in train derailment
New Galilee, PA2 days ago
YPD is hiring, offering exam
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Statewide speech, debate final tournament held at local school
Austintown, OH1 day ago
Pedestrian hit crossing Route 422 in Niles
Niles, OH1 day ago
‘Play for Palestine’ fundraiser event this weekend
Columbiana, OH1 day ago
New store manager hopes to inspire others
Warren, OH1 day ago
Boardman students honored for MLK Jr. essays
Boardman, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy