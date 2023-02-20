East Palestine Recovers: What to expect this week

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Recovery efforts continue this week in East Palestine.

Over the weekend, Mayor Trent Conaway shared an update on Facebook. On Sunday he met with several members of the statehouse and Congressmen Bill Johnson.

Conaway said in the post that cleanup is going well and will be ongoing for the foreseeable future. This includes home air and well water testing.

This weekend, FEMA also has joined the recovery and cleanup efforts. More resources are being rolled out starting this week to help those impacted.

Last week, several lawmakers and even Senators Sherrod Brown and JD Vance visited. They are both pushing for more federal help.

Also, Al Cutrona, Monica Robb Blasdel and Lauren McNally announced the filing of a resolution they hope can eventually make its way to Congress.

The resolution that railroad companies should alert states when trains are traveling through with hazardous materials.

Starting Tuesday, The Ohio Department of Health is joining forces with the Columbiana County Health Department to bring a health assessment clinic to East Palestine residents starting this week. You can start making appointments today. It’ll be located at the First Church of Christ on West Main Street. All of the information on scheduling appointments can be found here.

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump is visiting. His exact plans have yet to be announced.

On Friday, environmental activist Erin Brockovich is hosting a town hall. It will be at 6 p.m. at East Palestine High School. Space for the event is limited.

Still ongoing is the Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center . It is open at the Abundant Life Church in New Waterford.

Air and water testing can still be requested. More tests will be conducted this week.

