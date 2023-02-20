Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Carter Center officials encourage admirers of former president to send personal messages

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcWuh_0ktIevIj00

ATLANTA - Following the announcement that former president Jimmy Carter decided to spend his remaining time at home with family and receive hospice care, The Carter Center has a way for his admirers to send messages of peace and comfort.

A “kudoboard” has been set up by The Carter Center so the public can send their best wishes to the former president.

The page reads, “The Carter Center invites you to send a personal message to President Carter and his family.

To add your message, visit https://cartercenter.kudoboard.com/boards/wellwishes .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
South Carolina’s Stephen Benjamin will replace Keisha Lance Bottoms in White House role
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
Here are Jimmy Carter's last public appearances
Plains, GA14 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jimmy Carter’s church asks for comfort for his family as the former president enters hospice care
Plains, GA13 days ago
Historian says Jimmy Carter likely most remembered president around the world
Plains, GA12 days ago
'Rest easy Mr President': Secret Service sends dying Jimmy Carter best wishes
Plains, GA14 days ago
Former Secret Service agent, now in Clayton, recounts work, friendship with President Carter
Clayton, NC11 days ago
Shanquella Robinson's family holds rally in Washington D.C.
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy