Carter Center officials encourage admirers of former president to send personal messages

ATLANTA - Following the announcement that former president Jimmy Carter decided to spend his remaining time at home with family and receive hospice care, The Carter Center has a way for his admirers to send messages of peace and comfort.

A “kudoboard” has been set up by The Carter Center so the public can send their best wishes to the former president.

The page reads, “The Carter Center invites you to send a personal message to President Carter and his family.

To add your message, visit https://cartercenter.kudoboard.com/boards/wellwishes .