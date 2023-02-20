Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers man who left courtroom during kidnapping trial back in custody

By NBC2 News,

13 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man who left the Lee County Courthouse while the jury was deciding his fate is back in custody.

30-year-old Therbert Tyrone Sweet was arrested Friday in Manatee County.

Sweet was found guilty as charged following his involvement in a kidnapping incident in 2021. Sweet, along with four other people, abducted two people near San Carlos Park.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Five arrested in Lee County accused of carjacking and kidnapping

Daniel Quezada, like Sweet, was charged in 2021 for the San Carlos Park kidnapping. Reports say Quezada was inside the courtroom during Sweet’s trial. Task Force officers said the two skipped out during a break and never returned for Sweet’s verdict. They were then caught on camera getting into Quezada’s pickup truck outside of the courthouse and leaving.

Count on NBC2 to let you know when Sweet is back in Lee County.

