Allendale County, SC
WJBF

Shooting in Allendale leaves one dead

By D.V. Wise,

13 days ago

ALLENDALE, S.C. ( WJBF) – One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Allendale County, S.C.

It happened early Sunday morning.

Very few details at this time, but SLED has taken over the case.

Police say although no arrests have been made, they don’t believe the public is in danger.

