North Korea Launches 2 Missiles After Warning U.S.

KCNA/Reuters

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Monday after sending a stark warning to the U.S. over its military maneuvers. The latest launch of short-range rockets comes after Pyongyang conducted a separate weapons test of an intercontinental ballistic missile over the weekend in response to drills carried out between the armed forces of the U.S. and South Korea. Japan said both of the missiles launched Monday landed in the waters outside its exclusive economic zone. North Korean state media bragged that the missiles could be armed with “tactical” nuclear weapons. In a statement Sunday, Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong said: “The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the U.S. forces’ action character.”

Read it at Associated Press