Columbus gas prices fall an additional 12 cents

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The dip in Columbus gas prices is continuing as we approach the end of February.
GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus stands at $3.20 Monday, which is 12.6 cents lower than the previous week. That is 30.7 cents lower than a month ago and nearly 14.7 cents lower than a year ago. Columbus Gas Price Tracker
The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $2.66 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.65, according to GasBuddy.
Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas is the same as the last week, averaging $3.37.
