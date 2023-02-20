Open in App
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices fall an additional 12 cents

By Orri Benatar,

13 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The dip in Columbus gas prices is continuing as we approach the end of February.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus stands at $3.20 Monday, which is 12.6 cents lower than the previous week. That is 30.7 cents lower than a month ago and nearly 14.7 cents lower than a year ago.

Columbus Gas Price Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $2.66 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.65, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas is the same as the last week, averaging $3.37.

