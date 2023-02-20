Open in App
The Independent

Social media firms ‘allowed’ conspiracies about Nicola Bulley investigation, ex-Met chief superintendent says

By Holly Patrick,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Huaev_0ktIVnA000

Social media companies “allowed” conspiracists to “live stream absolute rubbish” related to the disappearance of Nicola Bulley , a former Metropolitan Police chief superintendent has said.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Dal Babu described how social media had been “like the wild west”, with theories published online about the circumstances in which the mother-of-two vanished.

On Sunday, 19 February, Lancashire Police said that they had recovered a body from the river close to where Ms Bulley went missing on 27 January in St Michael’s on Wyre.

