Wichita Eagle

Penguins’ Pierre-Olivier Joseph smiles through growing pains, discrimination and adversity By MATT VENSEL, 13 days ago

By MATT VENSEL, 13 days ago

Prior to puck-drop a week ago in Anaheim, Pierre-Olivier Joseph's phone buzzed. The 23-year-old Penguins defenseman could have guessed what the message said. The gist ...