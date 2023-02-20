Aces of Trades: Anthony Howard leads both branches of the Pickerington Public Library

PICKERINGTON − Need some traffic cones to help your child learn to parallel park?

The Pickerington Public Library has them to loan.

How about a board game?

The library has them too.

Oh, yes. The library also has about 100,000 books between its branches at 201 Opportunity Way and 7861 Refugee Road.

Director Anthony Howard is charged with overseeing both locations and the multitude of services they provide.

"We circulate materials," he said. "We have a library of things now. We're one of the first libraries in the region to circulate board games. From November through January, about 70% of our board games were checked out all of the time. A lot of customers will check out board games and try them out before they buy them. So that's a very popular collection."

Howard started his library career at the Upper Arlington Public Library in teen services before moving on to the Columbus Metropolitan Library, where he worked in several management positions and was its public service administrator when he left.

During his time in Columbus, the Institute of Museum and Library Services ranked the library as the top library in the country.

Howard was a communications chief in the military and also worked for a major drug store chain and a supermarket chain before getting into the library field.

Libraries used to be a quiet places where someone may get scolded for talking too loud. But Howard said that is not the case anymore.

"Libraries are not the libraries of our childhood," he said. "They're not the quiet libraries. Libraries are more community-centered. We're starting to see people who are running a home business will come here and use the internet. They'll camp out here three-quarters of the day, six or eight hours, and do their business from right here. Or they'll book a meeting room so they can meet clients."

As for the traffic cones, Howard said the library needs to buy more because they are so popular.

Away from work, Howard enjoys yard work and working on his house.

"I usually take one room to remodel each year," he said "The gardening is not necessarily fruit and vegetable gardening. It's more flower-type gardening."

Howard is the father of five and likes to go hiking with his family and doing other family activities.

He and his wife, Chris, are doing the Columbus Franklin County Metro Parks winter hiking series. Their goal is to hike at all 20 parks by month's end.

