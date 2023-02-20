Oconto Riviera wedding venue gets 'permanent' permit instead of trial basis

OCONTO - The Oconto Riviera has gotten the green light from the city to stay around as long as it likes.

The Oconto City Plan Commission passed a conditional use permit Feb. 9, allowing the venue that offers barn weddings along the Oconto River to keep operating.

"It was on a three-year trial basis agreement between the venue and the city, and we moved forward on making that a permanent conditional use," Brittney Bickel, the city administrator, said.

Anita Jensen, who runs the business located at 1240 McDonald St. with her husband, Riley Sowle, said the decision is a "huge" relief.

"Our biggest thing is we need to get the word out that it's not worrisome anymore (to book an event); there is no trial (period)," Jensen said. "We are functioning as we want to be and moving forward. So we're getting the community all rounded up again and trying to let them know that we're here and we're ready to take bookings."

Oconto Riveria held eight weddings last year, in its first year of operations, and has about 10 more events booked for this summer – "and we can take on more, we’re ready," Jensen said.

Jensen said the venue will continue to do upgrades to the haymow of the barn, such as adding a ramp and sprinkler system, to get a state inspector to sign off on using that for commercial use. The floor has already been finished in a herringbone pattern.

The haymow could be used for indoor ceremonies, dinner and dancing. "Weather permitting, this would give us another indoor spot," she said. "We also have the tent, where people can dine and dance."

The venue, which has more than 300 feet of frontage on the river, offers seating for up to 250 guests and room to park more than 100 vehicles.

"The biggest thing that I want to scream from the top of my lungs is this is not only something that we're doing for our family and ourselves, but it's (for the) floral shop, it's the hair salon, it is the hotel, the Airbnb, the gas station, the pizza place, (the) caterers …," Jensen said. "This entire community has never had an event venue like this. There is no other place that can accommodate this size of a wedding."

Jensen said a lawsuit filed by neighbors has slowed the growth of their business because couples often book a year to two years in advance for a wedding.

In May 2022 Dale and Heather Thompson sued the city of Oconto, Mayor John Panetti, former Mayor Lloyd Heier along with Sowle and Jensen arguing, in part, that the city erred in approving the three-year trial. In August, a judge denied a temporary injunction to halt wedding and other outdoor events at the property.

With the Plan Commission passing a new conditional use permit, Dale Thompson told the Oconto County Reporter that he didn't know where the lawsuit would go from here, but nothing has immediately changed with its status. No dates have been scheduled for future proceedings.

Jensen said having this hanging over them has "been painful on a personal level."

"We just got pulled in because we own the property," Jensen said. "So even if there was some type of settlement, we're not a part of any of it. We just had to pay for a lawyer and make sure we weren't going to lose our home because he wants to shut us down."

Jensen and Sowle have living quarters in the barn.

"We haven't broken the law and we haven't broken any rules," she said.

For more information about the venue, go to ocontoriviera.com.

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-431-8416 or kdittman@gannett.com.

FOR MORE OCONTO COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website!