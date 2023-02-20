Man killed, found shot in vehicle on Mudd Ave.

UPDATE, 11 a.m.: The victim has been identified as Jatravian Chevalier 20, of St. Martin Parish.

ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY )– Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Mudd Avenue.

According to Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit, officers discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot at 1111 Mudd Ave. Officers attempted life-saving measures until the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide investigators are currently on scene gathering information and piecing together the facts. More information will be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

