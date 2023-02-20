What's new at the Mu? Gallery hosts children's 'Celebration in Art'

“Celebration in Art,” MassMu’s annual exhibition of artwork by area school children, fills the Museum’s Aultman Health Foundation Gallery with colorful and imaginative creations. The 240 two- and three-dimensional creations represent artists from kindergarten through high school. The exhibition will continue through March 5.

Highlights

Art educators from 24 schools submitted their students’ artwork. Schools include Amherst Elementary School, Edison Middle School, Fairless Elementary School, Fairless High School, Fairless Middle School, Franklin Elementary School, Genoa Elementary School, Jackson High School, Jackson Memorial Middle School, Lake Cable Elementary School, Lohr Elementary School, Massillon Washington High School, Perry High School, Pfeiffer Intermediate School, Sandy Valley High School, Sauder Elementary School, Strausser Elementary School, TC Knapp Elementary School, Tuslaw Elementary School, Tuslaw High School, Tuslaw Middle School, Watson Elementary and Whipple Elementary.

On Feb. 5, the museum was filled with more than 600 children and their families and friends who were able to see their artwork displayed in the same space where artwork by internationally famous artists like Ansel Adams and Andy Warhol has been exhibited.

The Massillon Museum collaborates with area schools in many ways, offering classroom speakers, virtual and in-person tours, teacher resources, the NEA Big Read, and virtual archives to augment classroom curriculum.

Why visit?

Student artwork is currently at the heart of MassMu exhibitions. A student photography exhibition, “The Art and History of Soul Food,” can be seen in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery through March 19. Studio M features Cleveland Art Institute student Jordi Rowe’s exhibition, “Blueing of the Light: The Gloaming,” through Feb. 26. Visitors also can view 10 additional art and history galleries. A visit to the Massillon Museum is always free and everyone is welcome.

Details

WHAT – MassMu Exhibition, “Celebration in Art”

WHEN – Through March 5

WHERE – Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon