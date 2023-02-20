Valentine's Day luncheon reminds widows they are special in God's plan

PORT CLINTON - Valentine’s Day can be one of the loneliest days of the year for widows, but for 80 local women who lost their husbands, it was a day of feeling loved, remembered and spoiled.

The annual Port Clinton Area Valentine’s Day Widows Luncheon was held Feb. 14 in The Loft at Gideon Owen. It was hosted by local Realtor Jamie Knight and Pastor Todd Nielsen, co-lead pastor of The Chapel, and it was supported by many people and organizations in the community.

Among the women at the luncheon were Marilyn Cuttaia and Carol Williams, both of Port Clinton. Both were recently widowed the first time they attended the annual luncheon, and they’ve returned again and again to spend Valentine’s Day among people who care about them.

“I was just widowed, and they met us at the door and hugged us and escorted us to the table,” Cuttaia said. “It meant so much to be honored. It just touched our hearts.”

At the event, the women enjoyed games, giveaways, lunch, and music by Spencer Eller, worship leader at The Chapel. Floral arrangements and gifts were created by Kizzie Culbert of Big Boppers and her mother, Diane Kostal. Donors include Bassett’s Market, the Orchard, Realty Star and Walker Funeral Homes.

The hugs overflowed from beginning to end

As in past years, the women were greeted at the door with a hug, and, this year, they walked through a “hug line” before going home.

“We got several hugs today,” Williams said. “It’s always a great event.”

Nielsen gave a short talk, reminding the women they are deeply loved by God and by the local community. He read Psalm 68:5, which says that God is a “defender of widows.”

“Because God has a special place in his heart for widows, we have a special place in our hearts for widows,” he said.

Nielsen also read from the Bible in I John 4 and told the women that the “love God has for you is a sacrificial love, a giving love and a put-you-first love.” He said the Bible passage reminds them that God’s love is meant to overflow to others, which gives a distinct purpose to their lives.

“If you’re still here, if you’re still breathing, God has a purpose for your life, and that purpose is to show love to others,” he said. “God wants to use you to express his love to others. You may be widowed, but you’re not alone, and he’s not done with you yet.”

Pastor reminds widows they are not alone

Although the women may often feel lonely at home, they felt loved and seen at the luncheon.

“It’s so uplifting,” said Marilyn Sandwisch of Oak Harbor. “It’s so lovely — the decorations, the speakers, and the music, and the secretary at The Chapel who took my reservation was so lovely.”

Peggy Rohrer of Oak Harbor said she was told by the church secretary, Emily Lykins, that the last spot was filled 10 minutes before she called to make a reservation.

“She called me back and said there was a cancellation. She was so nice to do that. It made my day,” Rohrer said.

Sandwisch has been widowed for more than 20 years, and Rohrer has been widowed for 11. They said they encourage fresh widows to deal with the pain of loneliness by going to functions like the luncheon.

“You’ve got to keep going. You can’t pity yourself,” Sandwisch said. “At first everyone’s there, and then when it’s all over, nobody is there. You’ve got to get back out in the public.”

On Valentine’s Day, a whole community reminded them they are not really alone.

“We’re so grateful you’ve come today,” Nielsen said. “This is for you, from the heart of God and the community.”

