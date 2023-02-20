Robertson Kitchen & Bath Kid of Character: Messiah Geiselman, Alliance Schools

PARENTS – Mother Teecka and Thomas Brookes, and father Dan Geiselman.
SIBLINGS – Robbie, DJ, Charlie, Jazlynn
SCHOOL ACTIVITIES – Wrestling, football and track.
NOMINATION – “Messiah Geiselman is always willing to help others in his classes and asks his teachers if he can help in any way. Messiah helps to create a positive atmosphere in our building by being friendly and treating everyone with respect.”
PLEASE TELL US WHY YOU PERFORMED THE ACT OF KINDNESS – Just something that comes naturally.
DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE VIDEO GAME, BOOK OR TV SHOW? – None that I can think of, I play a lot of games.
WHAT DO YOU WANT TO BE WHEN YOU GROW UP? – A welder or go to college on a wrestling or football scholarship.
IF YOU COULD CHANGE ONE THING ABOUT SCHOOL, WHAT WOULD IT BE? – Have less drama.
IF YOU COULD HAVE A SUPERPOWER, WHAT WOULD IT BE AND HOW WOULD YOU USE IT TO CHANGE THE WORLD? – Supernatural strength to help people.
