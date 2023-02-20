Homicide Detectives Investigate Shooting Death of Man at Gas Station

Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: A man was fatally shot at a gas station overnight in the city of Fontana prompting a homicide investigation and search for suspects.

Randy Dominguez / KNN

Fontana Police Department officers and San Bernardino Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim at the Arco AM/PM gas station on the 6500 block of Citrus Avenue.

Once officers and firefighters arrived on scene, they located one male suffering from gunshot wounds. Firefighters and paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Unknown suspects fled the location leaving in an unknown direction.

Distressed family members of the victim arrived at the scene, including the victim’s mother.

Fontana PD has not released any additional information regarding the shooting due to the ongoing investigation.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network