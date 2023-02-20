Open in App
Fontana, CA
See more from this location?
Key News Network

Homicide Detectives Investigate Shooting Death of Man at Gas Station

By Key News Network,

13 days ago

Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: A man was fatally shot at a gas station overnight in the city of Fontana prompting a homicide investigation and search for suspects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lpu9a_0ktILptc00
Randy Dominguez / KNN

Fontana Police Department officers and San Bernardino Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim at the Arco AM/PM gas station on the 6500 block of Citrus Avenue.

Once officers and firefighters arrived on scene, they located one male suffering from gunshot wounds. Firefighters and paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Unknown suspects fled the location leaving in an unknown direction.

Distressed family members of the victim arrived at the scene, including the victim’s mother.

Fontana PD has not released any additional information regarding the shooting due to the ongoing investigation.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Bernardino County, CA newsLocal San Bernardino County, CA
Man is shot to death in Highland; incident is believed to have been related to road rage
Highland, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4 Men Shot And Wounded In San Pedro; 2 Suspects Still At Large
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Vehicle pursuit turned standoff prompts lane closures on SR-76
San Diego, CA21 hours ago
Man Found Shot in Head in Lancaster
Lancaster, CA1 day ago
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Orange County freeway
Irvine, CA13 hours ago
Four Males Arrested for the Catalytic Converter Theft
Glendale, CA1 day ago
6 hospitalized after being stabbed in downtown LA melee; suspect in custody
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Man arrested, accused of using counterfeit bills in Cabazon
Cabazon, CA22 hours ago
One man dead, another hospitalized following overnight shooting near Indio
Indio, CA2 days ago
Grand theft suspects in custody after pursuit with CHP
Moreno Valley, CA2 days ago
SoCal man allegedly stole $50,000 in Home Depot armed robbery
Glendale, CA2 days ago
Wild Pursuit of Grand Theft Suspects Ends Inside Walmart
Santa Fe Springs, CA2 days ago
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother to death in Lake Forest home
Lake Forest, CA3 days ago
The CHP arrested two suspects who had half a million dollars worth of goods stolen in Orange County
Anaheim, CA2 days ago
Armed Man Barricades in Pickup Truck at WinCo Foods
Lancaster, CA3 days ago
Man Last Seen in West Covina Reported Missing
West Covina, CA2 days ago
Two suspects from the High Desert were arrested with 78 lbs. of meth in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA2 days ago
2 Arrested in Stabbing Death of Father on Downtown LA Street
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
2 men injured in shoot-out following attempted burglary
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago
2 arrested for over $460,000 in stolen merchandise in Orange County
Anaheim, CA3 days ago
A suspect was arrested in Santa Ana for illegally driving a pocket bike in Tustin
Santa Ana, CA4 days ago
Vehicle Slams into Hydrant in Van Nuys
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LA County Sheriff's recruits struck by driver graduate from academy
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Authorities ID man who died after being ejected from vehicle
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Two suspects were arrested after crashing their cars into Fashion Island to steal high end handbags
Newport Beach, CA4 days ago
Truck spills load of human waste following I-10 rollover collision
Palm Desert, CA3 days ago
Woman Found Stabbed in Alhambra
Alhambra, CA5 days ago
Authorities ID Norwalk man found dead at LA Port
Norwalk, CA3 days ago
Beloved drag performer critically injured in Fallbrook crash
Fallbrook, CA2 days ago
LAPD and ATF Make Major Gang Arrests
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy