Target’s Presidents Day Deals Are Worth A Click (Or Several)

When sale season rolls around, Target never fails to deliver on excellent deals — and this Presidents Day is no exception. The holiday, which is often marked by competitive discounts on mattresses and bedding , has brought a slew of savings to Target that we eagerly cherry-picked and rounded up for you here.

The red-dot boutique is known for a variety of goods, from elevated home decor and trendy footwear to household-name tech accessories and essential kitchen appliances — and all of these categories enjoyed price cuts to mark Presidents Day. Ahead, see 14 of our favorite buys from the long-weekend sale.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.