November ballot begins to take shape as primaries remain uncontested

CHILLICOTHE — The Ross County Board of Elections will not be holding a primary election this May as there are no contested races.

The filing deadline for the May primary recently passed and while there are candidates from both the Republican and Democratic parties, there are no same-party races. However, it does give an advance look at what the November general election may look like.

This does not mean that these are the only names voters may see in November as independent candidates still have time to register.

For the position of Chillicothe Mayor incumbent Luke Feeney (D) is running for re-election. Current city councilwoman Julie Preston (R) has filed to run for the position as well while local businesswoman Jade Berry has announced that she will be running as an independent.

Chillicothe City Council has the chance to see a major shakeup with nine positions being voted on in November. Unless other independents file for the city council races, here is who is running:

President of Council: Incumbent Joe Gieringer (R) and Kevin Shoemaker (D).

Incumbent Joe Gieringer (R) and Kevin Shoemaker (D). At-large seats (three available): Current councilwoman Allison Henderson (R), Gunner Barnes (D), Jeff Creed (R), David Tatman (D), councilman Anthony Phillips (R), and councilman Dustin Proehl (D).

(three available): Current councilwoman Allison Henderson (R), Gunner Barnes (D), Jeff Creed (R), David Tatman (D), councilman Anthony Phillips (R), and councilman Dustin Proehl (D). 1st Ward: Lisa Bennett (R) and Ruth Teeter (D)

Lisa Bennett (R) and Ruth Teeter (D) 2nd Ward: Councilwoman Kathy Payne (R) and Christina Arredondo (D).

Councilwoman Kathy Payne (R) and Christina Arredondo (D). 4th Ward: John Thacker (D) and Steve Barnes (R).

John Thacker (D) and Steve Barnes (R). 5th Ward: Gregory McKeever (R) and Julie Thacker (D).

Gregory McKeever (R) and Julie Thacker (D). 6th Ward: Councilman Jamie Brown (D) and Daniel Demint (R).

Other uncontested races so far include:

Law Director: Anna Villarreal (R)

Anna Villarreal (R) Chillicothe Municipal Court: Judge Toni Eddy (R)

Judge Toni Eddy (R) 3rd Ward: councilwoman Deidra Nickerson (D).

To find out more about voting in Ross County visit the Board of Elections website .

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: November ballot begins to take shape as primaries remain uncontested