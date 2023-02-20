BrewDog to expand in China after Budweiser deal

Watt said the company was focusing on international expansion in part because “the environment is very challenging in the UK”, in an interview with the Financial Times.
BrewDog produces its beers in the US, Germany and Australia, allowing the company to get products to customers more quickly and reducing the costs and carbon emissions associated with shipping around the world.
The company had also agreed a deal with an unnamed affiliate of Budweiser China to expand BrewDog in South Korea, with options to collaborate in other Asian markets, the announcement said. BrewDog has another joint venture in Japan with Asahi. It said Japanese sales had doubled since the deal was announced in September 2021.
The China tie-up will allow BrewDog to use “Budweiser China’s extensive sales and distribution network” to win a portion of the fast-growing market for “craft beer” – a term generally used for beers that deviate from the milder flavours of the biggest brands of lager. Budweiser China is part of a group majority-owned by AB Inbev, the world’s largest brewer.
BrewDog will open nine bars in China, adding to one in Shanghai. The company runs 110 bars around the world.
Watt said: “We are very excited about further expansion into China. This is a genuinely transformational partnership which is going to bring BrewDog to every corner of the world’s biggest beer market, from a truly bespoke craft brewery which will help ensure the quality of our beers.”
He added: “Chinese drinkers love craft beer, but the sector is still very new.”
