Pittsfield nurse sentenced for stealing fentanyl

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — A Pittsfield nurse was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to stealing fentanyl in June 2022. Jessica Lotto, 37, was sentenced to three months in prison and one year of supervised release.

As part of her guilty plea, Lotto admitted she used a syringe to steal fentanyl from a patient she took care of. Law enforcement says that the patient was in critical condition and was unaware of Lotto doing so because she was sedated and unaware at the time.

