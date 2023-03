NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A 15-year-old is behind bars after a shooting in North Augusta.

It happened Sunday at a home on Lake Greenwood Drive.

That’s in the Lake and Streams neighborhood.

The suspect allegedly shot a family member in the stomach.

That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word on their condition or a motive at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.