One person sent to hospital after a car accident in Pelham

PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was sent to the hospital after they crashed into a utility pole on Saturday.
According to Pelham Police, the Police and Fire Department, along with Amherst Fire Department, were sent to North Valley Road on Saturday for a single motor vehicle crashed into a utility pole.
According to Pelham Police, the Police and Fire Department, along with Amherst Fire Department, were sent to North Valley Road on Saturday for a single motor vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

One person was sent to a local hospital for a medical assessment. This accident is under investigation.
