Pelham, MA
WWLP

One person sent to hospital after a car accident in Pelham

By Emma McCorkindale,

13 days ago

PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was sent to the hospital after they crashed into a utility pole on Saturday.

According to Pelham Police, the Police and Fire Department, along with Amherst Fire Department, were sent to North Valley Road on Saturday for a single motor vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

    (Pelham Police Department)
    (Pelham Police Department)
    (Pelham Police Department)
    (Pelham Police Department)

One person was sent to a local hospital for a medical assessment. This accident is under investigation.

