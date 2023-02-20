Open in App
San Francisco, CA
“Y'all are cooked now… I’m telling you, y’all are done.” - Charles Barkley didn’t hold back on Draymond Green about the Golden State Warriors

By Orel Dizon,

13 days ago

Warriors fans know very well that Sir Charles has been wrong about the Dubs plenty of times in the past.

Charles Barkley and Draymond Green

Entering the 2022-23 campaign, the Golden State Warriors had visions of repeating as champions and extending the title window of their aging stars. But with only 24 games remaining in their schedule, the odds of them achieving those goals are not that high. Charles Barkley thinks they are done, leading to a funny exchange with Warriors star Draymond Green during the All-Star Game broadcast.

Chuck has been wrong about the Dubs in the past

Amusingly, Barkley has gone on record several times in the past saying that Golden State wouldn't win a title. And there were instances when the legendary power forward was incorrect and would eat his words.

As Green mentioned, Chuck also dismissed the Dubs' chances of bringing home the trophy in the last playoffs. The squad he believed that would win it all was the team the Warriors beat in the Finals - the Boston Celtics.

Only time will tell if Green and company can prove Barkley, as well as other doubters, wrong again in this campaign. However, they have a mountain to climb because they currently rank ninth in the Western Conference with a 29-29 record.

The four-time All-Star himself stated that his team has to make a turn , particularly on the defensive end of the court, if it wants to salvage the season and go on a surprising title run.

The Warriors don't look as promising as they did last year

Plenty of critics also looked over Golden State last season, especially when they had a 5-11 record in March 2022. But the difference is that the Warriors were in a pretty good spot despite the slump and appeared capable of weathering a couple of losses here and there. In this campaign, the same can't be said about the Stephen Curry-led crew because of its porous and inconsistent defense.

At this rate, it doesn't seem like the Dubs can get one of the higher seeds in the West at the end of the regular season. It apparently doesn't matter that much for Green, who claimed that this might be the year the NBA sees a sixth- or seventh-seed in the Finals. That argument led to Barkley declaring the Warriors are "cooked."

Incidentally, no seventh-seed team has ever made it to the championship round. And the last time a sixth-seed organization made it to the Finals, it won the championship (1994-95 Houston Rockets.) Interestingly, the Rockets were the 1994 champion, with their title defense resulting in one of the most famous quotes in the Association.

Perhaps someone should tell Barkley, "Don't ever underestimate the heart of a champion."

