Lady Bulldogs roll to easy win over Arkansas

ATHENS – The University of Georgia women’s basketball team secured its fourth-straight conference win with a 71-48 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum before 4,109 spectators.

Senior Javyn Nicholson tied her career scoring with a team-leading 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Fifth-year Audrey Warren tacked on 14 points with five assists, and fifth-year Diamond Battles added 13 and dished out six assists. Senior Jordan Isaacs grabbed seven boards and the Lady Bulldogs’ sole block of the afternoon.

Georgia (18-9, 8-6 SEC) attacked the paint to start the game. A back-and-forth effort from both sides of the ball spread the scoring around the court. The Lady Bulldogs used a Warren triple and a pair of layups to create a 13-8 lead. Arkansas (19-10, 6-8 SEC) chipped away at Georgia’s lead and concluded the first quarter with three points to trail, 15-11.

Four Razorback points opened the second frame to tie the game at 15. The Lady Bulldogs responded with a steal by Alisha Lewis to set up a fastbreak Battles jumper to regain the lead. The Georgia defense limited access to the basket and forced Arkansas to take outside shots. Four points from Issacs gave Georgia a four-point lead, 23-18. Baskets from Lewis and Nicholson gave Georgia a 31-27 advantage going into half time.

Both teams went basket-for-basket to open the second half as Georgia held a five-point lead, 38-33. Georgia continued to drive to the basket, scoring 12 or their 17 points of the quarter in the paint. The Lady Bulldogs extended their lead to eight with a jumper from Nicholson to close the third quarter, 48-40.

Warren ripped a three-pointer to open the Lady Bulldogs’ fourth quarter scoring. Six unanswered points from the Lady Bulldogs extended their lead to 16, 62-46, with five minutes remaining in the game. Georgia sank nine consecutive points to build a 20-2 scoring run, holding the Razorbacks to only eight points in the last quarter. A Battles jumper concluded the run for Georgia to finish the game with the Lady Bulldogs leading, 71-48.

Georgia will return to Stegeman Coliseum Thursday night to play host to Auburn. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be aired on SEC Network +.