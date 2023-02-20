Quick Hits February 20, 2023

HOLIDAY CLOSURE

City of Odessa offices will be closed today for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Trash will not be picked up today. Customers with roll out carts normally serviced on today can expect service Tuesday. Customers with roll out carts normally serviced on Tuesday can expect service on Wednesday.

Visit tinyurl.com/pmet7sjb.

MONDAY COFFEE FOR WOMEN

Tenacious Woman Ministries has scheduled Coffee Chats for Women from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through May 29.

There will be a perfect chance to connect with other women and build meaningful relationships over a cup of coffee.

Visit tinyurl.com/3t8enujz.

ORT MEETING

The Odessa Retired Teachers has scheduled at 11:30 a.m. today at Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd.

Free lunch will be provided prior to the meeting.

For more information, call 432-337-5116.

PERMIAN BASIN GIVES

Permian Basin Gives has scheduled a one-day event encouraging area residents to create meaningful impact through the nonprofits that serve the community Tuesday.

To register, visit at permianbasingives.org.

FREE TAX ASSISTANCE

The Ector County Northside Senior Center, 1225 Adams Ave., has scheduled free tax assistance for seniors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 11.

Appointment is required. For more information or to make an appointment, call 432-337-5281.

ODC JOINT MEETING

The Odessa Development Corporation will host a meeting between the Odessa City Council and the Ector County Commissioner’s Court to discuss the future of interlocal agreements between the entities.

The meeting will take place at the Electronics and Technology Building at the Odessa College Campus in the Saulsbury Conference Room, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The agenda for this meeting will be posted in accordance with the Open Meetings Act, Chapter 551 of the Government Code of Texas with said time being more than seventy-two hours prior to the time at which the subject meeting will be convened and called to order. The public notice will also be posted on the City of Odessa’s website, www.odessa-tx.gov.

HUNKS: THE SHOW

City Nights, 7400 W. County Rd. 116, Midland, has scheduled Hunks: The Show from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Audience members must be 21 years of age.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/mwahnubf.