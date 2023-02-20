Open in App
News 8 WROC

Biden in Kyiv to show solidarity as Ukraine war nears 1 year

By The Associated Press,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pg6dY_0ktI214N00

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

Biden delivered remarks and met with Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half billion dollars in U.S. assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues.

“One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden said.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

