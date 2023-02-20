Weather ALERT: Rain Changes To Snow Overnight Into Tuesday AM
Good Tuesday Morning
Light rain arrives during the pre-dawn hours, then switches to wet snow after 4 am. A slushy coating to 1″ of wet snow is expected….mainly on “non-paved ” surfaces by 10 AM Tuesday morning. Snow ends around 10 am, remaining cloudy damp, and chilly the rest of the day. Another brief round of rain and wet snow arrives around 6 pm Tuesday evening, ending by 10 pm
A weak weather system will pass through southern New England with some wet snow for early Tuesday’s morning commute. The impacts look minor, but still the risk of a slushy coating to 1″ of snow on the grassy surfaces, car tops, and patio decks. Roads will be wet with some minor slush, but are not expected to be completely snow-covered due to marginal temperatures. Nonetheless, exercise caution traveling with reduced visibility and slower travel speeds Tuesday morning
Skies stay cloudy through the day and temperatures will be noticeably colder than yesterday with highs in the upper 30s to 40°. A brief shot of rain and snow returns early Tuesday evening.
