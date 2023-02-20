Open in App
Manhattan, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

Pride flag set on fire outside Manhattan restaurant, video shows

By Aaron FeisVideo credit: Kala RamaKala Rama,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccslV_0ktHxGjK00

SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — An LGBTQ Pride flag hanging outside a SoHo restaurant was set on fire early Monday, video of the incident shows.

The flag was lit aflame around 1:30 a.m. outside The Little Prince restaurant on Prince Street near MacDougal Street, police said. The FDNY extinguished the fire, which damaged the exterior of the building, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported.

Alligator found in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Lake

New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher tweeted a video of the suspect , who appears to be a woman. The suspect got out of the passenger side of a white SUV, lit the flag on fire, then got back into the SUV, the video shows. The SUV driver then sped away, heading west on Prince Street toward MacDougal Street, police said.

“Last night this person set fire to the Pride flag hanging outside Little Prince restaurant, causing the front of the restaurant to go up in flames. Anyone with info on this should call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-577-TIPS,” Bottcher said in the tweet.

The NYPD also released the video along with photos of the suspect. The department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKUdg_0ktHxGjK00
(Credit: NYPD)

Another Pride flag was raised outside the restaurant on Monday.

Anyone with information in regard to the car wash incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Vandal attacks man at Banksy exhibit in Manhattan
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Sunday Brunch: It’s Peru coming alive in Tribeca
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Two more NYC club druggings ruled homicides: medical examiner
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two women attacked from behind by group in Manhattan: NYPD
Manhattan, NY19 hours ago
Woman, 21, followed and raped in Manhattan: NYPD
Manhattan, NY4 hours ago
Woman left bloodied, afraid after random attack in Midtown Manhattan
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Man repeatedly punches woman on Brooklyn subway train after she tells him not to touch her: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NYC quadrupling illegal dumping citations as part of crackdown
New York City, NY1 day ago
Man stabs woman 2 times in unprovoked Manhattan attack: NYPD
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Brooklyn fast-food restaurant robbed through drive-thru window by gun-toting crook on bike: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Suspect in attack on Manhattan candy store owner, 90, also allegedly beat 2 others
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Man claiming to be police robbed a man at ATM in Queens: NYPD
Queens, NY2 days ago
Man shot in head, critically injured at Bronx gas station: police
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Suspect in deadly 2021 shooting in Queens arrested: prosecutors
Queens, NY2 days ago
Brick work on Chinatown building partially detaches, in danger of collapsing: DOB
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Off-duty NYC hospital police officer shot in NJ
Hawthorne, NJ2 days ago
Fatal double shooting in Newark: police
Newark, NJ13 hours ago
Man arrested for stealing Inwood Fire Department truck: police
East Atlantic Beach, NY17 hours ago
Flushing residents protest casino plans near Citi Field in Queens
Queens, NY1 day ago
Manhattan’s influence on hip-hop
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
New Brooklyn vegan doughnut shop opens, makes a splash with a social impact
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
5 sought in Queens stabbing attack that injured 2 men: police
Queens, NY2 days ago
Public toilets coming to 5 NYC parks
New York City, NY3 days ago
FDNY firefighter injured in Staten Island fire released from hospital
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
Man stabbed to death in the Bronx: NYPD
Bronx, NY3 days ago
5 injured, dozens displaced in Bronx building fire; no fire alarms, say residents
Bronx, NY3 days ago
See first images of ‘The Coney,’ the proposed casino for Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Girl, 7, in coma after her grandmother allegedly stabbed her in the Bronx
Bronx, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy