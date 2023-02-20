Led by El Ellis, Louisville Cardinals lose ACC college basketball game to Duke Blue Devils

Story from the game: Playing in his hometown, senior El Ellis shines for Louisville basketball in loss at Duke

Pregame:

DURHAM, N.C. — Fresh off the biggest win of the Kenny Payne era, the Louisville men's basketball team will now try to notch its first road victory of the 2022-23 season .

It'll be a quick turnaround for the Cardinals (4-23, 2-14 ACC), who traveled to Durham, North Carolina, less than 24 hours after knocking off Clemson at the KFC Yum! Center. They'll face Duke (19-8, 10-6) on Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils enter Monday's matchup ranked sixth in the ACC . Coach Jon Scheyer 's squad is on a two-game winning streak after beating Notre Dame, 68-64, and Syracuse, 77-55, last week.

The road trip is a homecoming, of sorts, for three members of the U of L team. Senior guard El Ellis was raised a Duke fan during his childhood days in Durham; assistant coach Nolan Smith played for the Blue Devils from 2007-2011 and served on Mike Krzyzewski's Duke staff from 2016-22. Jae'Lyn Withers , a redshirt junior forward, grew up roughly two hours away in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I'm excited to go down there and hopefully get a win — go down there and compete, go down there and play tough," Smith said last week. "It'll be nice to be at a place that I called home for a long time, but going down there, it's a business trip. I won't be going down there for a lot of hugs and love. It won't be Valentine's Day. I'm going down there with my team for a war."

U of L 83, Clemson 73: As 2013 team is honored, Cardinals beat Tigers for their biggest win of the season

Here’s what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along.

What time is the Louisville basketball vs Duke game?

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, North Carolina)

For subscribers: Koron Davis wants to turn doubters into believers with Louisville basketball, Kenny Payne

What TV channel is the Louisville-Duke game on?

Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Cory Alexander (analyst) and Andraya Carter (sideline reporter) will call the game on ESPN (AT&T U-Verse 602; Spectrum 506; DirectTV 206; Dish 140).

How to stream Louisville vs Duke hoops

Qualified subscribers can watch the game through WatchESPN.com , the WatchESPN app, ESPN+ or fuboTV .

On the gridiron: How Jeff Brohm has helped Louisville football close in-state recruiting gap with Kentucky

How to stream Louisville vs Duke MBB game for free

You can stream ESPN on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial here ; fuboTV offers a free trial here .

How to listen to Louisville vs Duke men's basketball on the radio, online

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM in Louisville). You can also listen online via GoCards.com .

Louisville vs Duke basketball series history

Duke boasts a 12-9 advantage in the series, including a 74-65 win at the KFC Yum! Center last season. In addition to securing its first road win of the season, Louisville is looking to claim its third straight victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Louisville vs Duke score, live updates, highlights

A Twitter List by sports_cj

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Led by El Ellis, Louisville Cardinals lose ACC college basketball game to Duke Blue Devils