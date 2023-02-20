Good Morning CaneSport 2.20.23

Presented by LifeWallet

Well, our The CaneSport On3 analysis series continues, this time with a big question in mind: Which Tyler Van Dyke will we see in 2023? So don’t miss our take on that.

Then there was plenty of recruiting news as well. We caught up with Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton 4-star WR Debron Gatling, a Texas A&M commit who got a very pointed message from Mario Cristobal you don’t want to miss.

New DC Lance Guidry also went ahead and offered a guy he chased at Marshall and Tulane, Baton Rouge (LA) Southern University Lab School 2024 cornerback Dylan Day. And another new coach at Miami, LB coach Derek Nicholson, quickly turned to recruiting, offering 2024 LB Keyshawn Flowers who hopes for March 4 visit.

Pascagoula (Miss.) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Jeffery Rush had to wait until February to receive an offer from Miami, but it’s definitely not too late there. We update his situation.

We also catch up with Saint Louis (MO) St. Louis University 2024 four-star receiver Ryan Wingo. Where does Miami stand there? And find out what Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) The Benjamin School unranked cornerback Ricky Knight III is saying about a recruitment that could wind up a traditional Miami-FSU battle. Hudson (Fla.) 2024 EDGE Elias Williams also got a recent Miami offer and updates where things stand with the Canes. Also check out our update on Raymore (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar four-star tight end Jaden Reddell, who is getting pursued hard by UM. Also see the update on Katy (TX) Paetow DB Deyjhon Pettaway, who has landed an offer and plans to visit.

We also, of course, had all your coverage from the weekend season-opening series for Miami Hurricanes baseball vs. Penn State. So don’t miss our recaps/reaction items off of those games, including yesterday’s wild 2-out, 2-run walkoff HR from CJ Kayfus.

And in basketball the team beat Wake Forest in a high scoring game on Saturday and we have your full news coming out of that game including team reaction.

There also was the conclusion of our The CaneSport On3 series that was breaking down Miami’s opponents and the Canes’ chances of winning. We wrapped that up with closer looks at Louisville and Boston College.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

The CaneSport On3: Which Tyler Van Dyke will the Miami Hurricanes see in 2023?

Miami Hurricanes chasing 4-star out-of-state TE: “I’m really excited to get out there”

Miami enters race for 2025 4-star CB Deyjhon Pettaway: ‘I plan on going on a visit real soon’

Miami picking up chase for 2024 4-star Texas A&M commitment: “Cristobal told me I’m going to be Miami Hurricane at the end of the day”

Miami becomes latest Power Five program to offer Jeffery Rush: ‘I am highly interested’

Miami offers 2024 EDGE Elias Williams: ‘I grew up watching them’

New Miami DC Lance Guidry offers Dylan Day, shows he wants to bring in ‘his guys’

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Pumpers it’s time to take back over the board!!! … posted by Sweatchuck

As a pumper I’m first to admit last year was a complete fail.. 5-7 no need to say anything else about that. However Mario/Ruiz were able to sign a top class full of dogs.. yes they are young but if we can keep stacking classes like that one the future will be very BRIGHT! Now this was my biggest fear.. was that Mario was going to stick to his guns and double down on forcing his ground and pound clock controlling offense. First it’s not a good fit for South Fl recruiting base and it’s just not that exciting to watch. We needed a wide open attacking spread offense that uses the whole field and the only objective is to put up points and put them up fast. We missed out on most of out Sofla WR recruit.. most of the portal WR because of Mario’s offensive philosophy.

Now fast forward to today. Mario fired Gattis, and hired an air raid OC in Dawson. People can feel how they want about him. But his offense fits Sofla to the T and is just what we needed! Recruits will be lined up to play in it.. ie: Trader/Smith. This move has renewed my confidence in Mario and let me know he’s not as stubborn as I thought and is willing to make the necessary changes to win. Now you add in our new DC Guidry that just as innovative and aggressive. Our new LB coach is an up and coming recruiting beast. Kept Staquan committed and got the 5star from Columbus (can’t remember his name) this year. So after having an old season staff last year Mario realized he needs younger, hungrier,

energetic people that’s willing to do whatever it takes to prove themselves.. and I’m excited with the direction were going.

So Pumpers.. Brothers.. I need you to help me pump some sunshine on here. We have a team full of young talented, hard working animals on the team going at it right now. We have Kichens.. our first 1st team All American in awhile stepping up to be the team leader. A new OC/QB coach who’s QB threw for over 4,000yds/40tds coaching TVD. Come on ya’ll Spring Practice is in a couple of weeks.. still have other coaching positions to look forward to. The future looks bright! Lastly.. GATTASS is gone! Pumpers up!

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Coach Cristobal told me I’m going to be a Miami Hurricane at the end of the day. It made me feel good knowing that the head coach speaks so highly of me and wants me to join his program. It means a lot. They still want me to come to check out Miami, and they still want me to think about Miami.” Texas A&M commit Debron Gatling

