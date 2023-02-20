Biden arrives in Kyiv on surprise visit to Ukraine

President Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine Monday ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion , where he pledged another $500 million in aid to the war-torn nation and told Russian President Vladimir Putin that his “war of conquest is failing.”

“One year later, Kyiv stands, Ukraine stands, Democracy stands,” Biden said after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace in the heart of the capital. “The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you.”

Biden, 80, is one of the last Western leaders to set foot in Ukraine since Russia launched its attack on Feb. 24, 2022. The White House had previously confirmed the president would travel to Poland to mark the anniversary, but had denied as recently as Friday that any other stops were planned.

“Right now, the trip is going to be in Warsaw,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday, later adding unprompted: “I said ‘right now.’”

President Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky. AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and Ukraine’s President Zelensky shake hands in front of St. Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv on Feb. 20, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said planning for the visit had gone on for months, but Biden only gave final approval on Friday after being briefed on security arrangements.

The US military does not have a presence in Ukraine other than a small detachment of Marines guarding the embassy in Kyiv, and control of the airspace over the country remains contested.

While Biden was in Ukraine, American surveillance planes, including E-3 Sentry airborne radar and an electronic RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft, were keeping watch over Kyiv from Polish airspace.

Biden shakes hands with Zelensky as the Ukrainian president’s wife, Olena Zelenska, stands beside them at Mariinsky Palace on Feb. 20, 2023. AP

Air Force One took off in secret from Joint Base Andrews at 4:15 a.m. ET Sunday and stopped at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The commander in chief arrived in Kyiv at 8 a.m. local time Monday and was greeted by US Ambassador Bridget Brink, saying, “It’s good to be back.”



After meeting with Zelensky, Biden announced another half-billion dollars — on top of more than $50 billion already provided — for shells for howitzers, anti-tank missiles, air surveillance radars and other aid but no new advanced weaponry.

Ukraine has also been pushing for battlefield systems that would allow its forces to strike Russian targets that have been moved back from frontline areas, out of the range of HIMARS missiles that have already been delivered.

President Biden signs a guestbook during his meeting with President Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 20, 2023. AP

Zelensky said he and Biden spoke about “long-range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine even though it wasn’t supplied before.” But he did not detail any new commitments.



“Our negotiations were very fruitful,” Zelensky added.Biden said he decided to come to Kyiv because “I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about US support for Ukraine in the war.”

With polls showing a growing number of Republicans questioning the amount of aid disbursed to eastern Europe, Biden said that America’s commitment to supporting Ukraine is “not just about freedom in Ukraine … it’s about freedom of democracy at large.”

Biden also recalled speaking to Zelensky the night of the invasion, saying “the world was literally at the time bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Perhaps even the end of Ukraine.”

A year later, the Ukrainian capital remains firmly in Ukrainian control. Although a semblance of normalcy has returned to the city, regular air raid sirens and frequent missile and killer-drone attacks against military and civilian infrastructure across the country are a near-constant reminder that the war is still raging. The bloodiest fighting is, for the moment, concentrated in the country’s east, particularly around the city of Bakhmut, where Russian offensives are underway.

In his speech, Biden said his Russian counterpart had “just been plain wrong” about his calculations before launching his invasion.

President Biden’s trip to Ukraine was only announced after he had arrived in the war-torn country. REUTERS

“Putin’s war of conquest is failing. Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now,” Biden said. “One year later, the evidence is right here in this room. We stand here together … We’re not leaving.”

The two presidents went from the Mariinsky Palace to St. Michael’s Cathedral, a symbol in recent years of Ukraine’s pro-Western movement. Air raid sirens — part of Kyiv’s soundtrack over the past year — sounded as Biden and Zelensky left the church.

Looking solemn, they continued unperturbed as they laid two wreaths and held a moment of silence at the Wall of Remembrance honoring Ukrainian soldiers killed since 2014, the year Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and Russian-backed fighting erupted in eastern Ukraine.

Following a visit to the American embassy, Biden left Kyiv at around 1 p.m. local time, spending approximately five hours in a city still at war.

With Post Wires