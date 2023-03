usethebitcoin.com

Sam Bankman-Fried, Other Former FTX, Alameda Executives Subpoena By Voyager Creditors By Gary Ngo, 12 days ago

By Gary Ngo, 12 days ago

The unsecured creditors’ committee of Voyager Digital has served subpoenas on top officials from FTX and Alameda Research, and they are expected to appear remotely ...